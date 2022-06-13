Oh, this is the night, it’s a beautiful night that dog parents don’t want to miss…

If you’re looking to spend time with your darling pup, there are a number of pet-friendly cafes and restaurants in Dubai you can visit. But if you’re looking for something different, say, curling up with a good movie indoors with your trusty pup among other dog lovers, you need to make plans to head to Kave at Alserkal Avenue on June 25.

The zero-waste upcycle cafe in the popular Alserkal Avenue has teamed up with Doggie Adventures in Dubai to host a fun indoor movie night. If you haven’t caught the not-so-subtle cues in this post yet, the movie they are screening is Lady and The Tramp (2019) and it’s sure to put a smile on both your and your puppy’s faces.

Haven’t seen the movie before? Check out the trailer below and prepare yourself for a real treat with a touch of wonderful Disney magic.

The heartwarming romantic tale is a re-telling of the 1955 animated classic of the same name. Lady is a pampered American Cocker Spaniel house dog who meets Tramp, a tough but lovable, fast-talking stray. They embark on an unexpected adventure and, despite their differences, grow closer and come to understand the value of home.

Ticket information and other details

Tickets to go see this indoor movie will cost Dhs50 per person. Book your spot on daidubai.com

The movie starts at 5.30pm. You can munch on popcorn during your show without getting the puppy eyes from your furry one as he will be enjoying his very own special treat. No, it’s not spaghetti and meatballs, but their very own doggy popcorn courtesy of Kave.

You both will also leave with a goodie bag courtesy of Dubai Pet Food – guaranteed to get your pup’s tail wagging. Book your spot on daidubai.com

Kave The Story of Things, Warehouse 20, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)55 102 4469. thestoryofthings.com