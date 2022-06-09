It’s your last chance to experience the open-air hotspot this season…

It’s been quite the season for Dubai’s original open-air super club, White Dubai. Reopening as a dining and entertainment venue in September 2021, the Meydan hotspot has been welcoming guests to a dazzling new experience for the last eight months. But if you’ve not checked it out yet, this is your last chance: the venue is closing for summer on Saturday June 11.

Tonight, Thursday June 9, will see White host the final URBN ladies’ night of the season, so gather your squad and head down to Meydan. For a wallet-friendly Dhs150, you’ll get a choice of two dishes from the special ladies’ night menu, plus four drinks. For Dhs250 you’ll get a choice of two dishes, four drinks and shisha included too.

Then it’s the final White Weekend on Friday and Saturday, where each evening White Dubai will open its doors at 8pm for an evening of Champagne shows, stunning performance and a soundtrack that will keep guests partying until the early hours. It’s set to be a sellout weekend, so table reservations are strongly advised.

Traditionally known as a super club, White repositioned itself following the lockdown, and returned as a dinner and a show experience that still came with that well-known White Dubai wow-factor.

But with restrictions largely lifted, we’re not sure what White will look like when it returns in October, whether it’ll keep the dinner-and-a-show format, or return to super club super stardom. But if previous productions are anything to go by, we can expect big things from White Dubai next season.

Stay tuned…

White Dubai, Gate B, Meydan Racecourse, 8pm to 4am, until June 11. Tel: (800) 9191, whitedubai.com