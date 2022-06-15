The sale starts and ends today, Wednesday, June 15…

For those of you with a healthy appetite for wanderlust, you’ve likely already eyed up the Eid and summer vacations for an opportunity to drop your next pin in the map.

The problem is, with holidays representing peak travel times — prices are normally at a premium. So when a self-procclaimed ‘ultra low-cost’ airline announces a sale, it’s at least worth a look right?

Setting sale

The sale began at midnight last night (00:01 June, 15) and will end tonight at 11:59pm (June 15, 2022) and includes discounts on 5,000 seats — with prices stripped down to just Dhs120. That’s not a typo, that’s the full price and very likely the same cost as your taxi to the airport.

You can book flights via the app or on wizzair.com. Remember to always check entry and exit requirements (including visas) for the destinations you are travelling to and from.

Oh the places you’ll go

The Wizz Air network departing from Abu Dhabi Internation Aiport now sits at more than 30 destinations across Europe, The Middle East, Africa and beyond.

Experience (now even) low(er) fares to awesome world cities such as Alexandria (Egypt); Almaty (Kazakhstan); Athens (Greece); Baku (Azerbaijan); Belgrade (Serbia); Kutaisi (Georgia); Kyiv (Ukraine); Manama (Bahrain); Mattala (Sri Lanka); Moscow (Russia); Muscat (Oman); Odesa (Ukraine); Santorini (Greece); Sarajevo (Bosnia); Sohag (Egypt); Tel-Aviv (Israel); Tirana (Albania); and Yerevan (Armenia).

Have a safe flight

The airline has one of the youngest fleets in the air, with four state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo planes, offering low fuel burns, low emissions and a low noise.

Images: Provided