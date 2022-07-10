Setting you up for an unbeatable weekend…

Join us as we take a sneaky little peek at the cheekiest ways to hit peak chic this Abu Dhabi weekend.

Friday, July 29

New at the cinema this weekend

Krypto the Super-Dog might sound like the latest NFT drop from your favourite magic JPEG vendor, but it’s actually the name of the lead character in this animated DC movie, voiced by The Rock. DC League of Super Pets follows Krypto, and his rag tag gaggle of newly super empowered animal pals as they em-bark on a mission to track down the Super-Dog’s owner, Superman (voiced by John ‘big tuna’ Krasinski).

Book tickets: Now

Big Air

Say bonjour to the second Abu Dhabi location of AirManiax right in the heart of the capital’s excitement hub, at Yas Mall (the first is in Marina Mall). It’s a gigantic indoor kids’ entertainment megaplex arriving, mercifully, just in time for the return of summer heat. Located on the ground floor of the mall, next to the Grand Prix entrance, this intelligently designed adventure complex is now open and offers multiple themed zones and attractions for all age groups of kiddlywinks. .

Air Maniax Abu Dhabi is open now at Yas Mall, daily 10 am to midnight, prices from Dhs85 for 60 minutes. Tel: (02) 635 2544, airmaniax.booknow

Going on strike

This bijou four-lane, family friendly, fully-licensed strike shack can be found at Abu Dhabi Country Club, and it’s karaoke bar adjacent — so even if you fail to drop pins, you can still drop the mic on a virtuoso vocal performance. That’s how we roll.

Abu Dhabi Country Club, Al Mushrif, midday to 10pm, Dhs21 per player per game – or lane rental from Dhs105 per hour. Tel: (02) 657 7777, @adccuae

This is the rhythm of the Nitro

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island’s Nitro night brunch is back baby, stamping on the accelerator pedal of your weekend, fuelled by that trademark electric atmosphere. Hosted at the W Lounge from 8pm it’s just Dhs280 for bottomless drinks (including cocktails), and tasty bites such as teriyaki salmon rolls, rainbow hummus, mini sliders, and barbeque chicken flatbread. And of course the soundtrack to this saucy little soiree comes from the resident DJ.

W Lounge, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs280. Tel: (02) 656 0000,

It’s coming dome

This sporting hub offers a range of fitness activities, but for the sweatier months — their professional football dome is a great way to enjoy the beautiful game without the pain. You can rent out the 11-a-side pitch for Dhs1,575 per hour, and the 7-a-side pitch for Dhs924 per hour. Worked up a bit of an appetite? There are also a collection of food trucks on site. Back of the net.

Al Maryah Island, Tel: (02) 403 4488, @activealmaryah

Saturday, July 30

Last chance to hit up the pups

Between July 22 and 31, there will be multiple opportunities for kids to interact with their favourite characters from Paw Patrol (shout out to Chickaletta). With an Adventure Bay themed activity zone (Central Kitchens level 3) offering 45 minutes of edutainment ‘pawesomeness’. There’s also a live performance of The Big Show Rescue (daily at 4pm, 6pm and 8:30pm in the South Atrium and an opportunity for meet and greets).

The Galleria Al Maryah

Partying in your PJs

There’s 40 per cent off the house beverage package at PJ O’Reilly’s, usually Dhs225 — that’s a full Dhs90 off, securing you the brunching bag for a total of just Dhs135. A figure we came to without the use of a calculator. And you can’t prove otherwise. Live at the emirate’s favourite craic shack, Hog fest 2.0 will see an assortment of free-flowing platters and signature dishes being served right from the kitchen as you enjoy banging tunes and the sunshine on the terrace. As another special little summer treat, pool access comes absolutely free.

Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Street Al Markaziyah Area, Fri 1pm to 4pm, soft Dhs149, house Dhs225 and premium Dhs275. Tel: (02) 695 0515, @pjsabudhabi

Nahaam in trying it

Sometimes, not always, but sometimes, the hype is right. And for us, Nahaam more than lives up to the fan-chanted celebrations. It scores highly on flair, the food offerings are vast, it’s as strong inside as it is out, and the trolley circuits add great finesse to that final touch. One of the best, and one of our favourites.

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs370 with soft drinks, Dhs495 with house drinks. Tel: (0)2 8115555. @conradetihadtowers

Sunday, July 31

Back in the padel

Brand new and straight off the bat, Al Forsan International Sports Resort has just unveiled a sparkling collection of six box-fresh indoor, climate-controlled padel courts to join their existing outdoor courts. It’s the racket sport that the world is going crazy for right now, played in doubles across a net with a ‘sort of squash-y twist’ to the playable area. On site you’ll find comfortable changing rooms, a delicious menu and a fully-stocked retail shop. And whilst there are several padel court complexes now dotted around Abu Dhabi, few locations have a) the number b) the indoor and c) the luxurious facilities seen at Al Forsan International Sports Resort.

Al Forsan International Sports Resort, Khalifa City. The courts are open daily from 7am until 1am, priced from Dhs240 per hour. Book via playtomic app or call: (800) 9900, alforsan.com.

In character

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi was your top pick for ‘Favourite Attraction’ in the What’s On Abu Dhabi Awards 2021. And we felt that. All of our favourite DCU superheroes (and villains), Tom, Jerry, Buggs, Daffy, Tweetie, The Flintstones, and backed up by some spectacularly wild rides – plus all those expertly choreographed shows. And if all that wasn’t enough, there’s the additional incentive that kids go free to Yas Theme Parks all summer long.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Dhs310 for adult and child. Tel: (600) 511 115. @wbworldad

Salt and pop-up

And we’ve found, their latest temporary Salt set-up in a corner of thrumming retail hub, Yas Mall. You won’t be able to get their burgers though, this is purely a summer chill mission, with food vending limited to their signature softies (including watermellon abd the lush-sounding new mango and coconut flavour). From the coverage on their social channels, they also seem to have a t-shirt cusomtising station set up, allowing you to celebrate your love of tasty chilled treats through the medium of high street fashion.

Dips and sips

Make a splash at The Nation Riviera Beach Club this summer and enjoy weekday entry for Dhs105 if you’re a member or Dhs160 if you’re a non-member. There’s a deal for couples, which gets you entry for two for Dhs210 if you are members or Dhs265 if you’re not. on weekends, the rate increases for non-members to Dhs230 for single entry or Dhs345 for couples. There’s also a special rate for families, where two adults and two children can enjoy a day on the sand for Dhs370 in the week and Dhs465 on weekends. Day passes don’t include access to the kids club and gym facilities.

The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Nation Tower, Corniche. Tel: (0)2 694 4780. @stregisabudhabi

Images: Getty/Provided