Have some shopping that you need to get done? Besides Dubai Summer Surprises, Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner and its one you don’t want to miss as you can make some incredible savings across a number of categories including electronics, fashion, beauty, kitchen, home, Amazon devices and more.

Taking place across two days on Saturday, July 23 and 24, Prime members can shop and save some dirhams on amazon.ae. The 48-hour sale kicks off at midnight on July 23.

Some of the top brands you can shop for include Samsung, Bose, Black+Decker, Braun, Philips, Lego and much more. If you aren’t a Prime member, you can easily join, or even start a 30-day free trial at amazon.ae/prime to take part in the sale.

If you do sign up, you will enjoy a range of other shopping and entertainment benefits including a 10 per cent discount on Amazon Home Services across a list of on-demand professional services such as car rentals, home cleaning, pet grooming, and repairs and more. The offer is exclusive to Prime members in the UAE.

Love music? You will also get free access to Anghami Plus for six months and if you want to stay on, you can avail of 50 per cent off on the subscription fee for the following six months. This offer is only available for a limited time.

Have your eye on something from Amazon US or Amazon UK? You can get it delivered for free if you purchase it during Prime Day.

What other perks do you get as a Prime member?

Besides Prime Day, you will get access to a number of special shopping deals and events and early access to seasonal sales and discounts on local and international brands every single day throughout the year.

A bunch of other shopping and entertainment benefits. Need something as soon as possible? With Prime, you can get free same-day delivery on orders over Dhs100. There are also many items you’ll be able to get delivered in one day with no minimum purchase.

If ordering in is something you do on a regular basis. Signing up to become a Prime member will include free access to Deliveroo Plus for 12 months, which is otherwise priced at Dhs19 a month (available for a limited time).

You’ll also enjoy early access to Prime Video where you can stream thousands of movies and TV series, including Amazon Originals like The Wheel of Time, The Tomorrow War, and The Boys. For the gamers, there’s free in-game content and a growing library of free games.

