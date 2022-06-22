The 25th edition of Dubai Summer Surprises returns next month…

Summer in Dubai may be synonymous with soaring temperatures and high humidity levels. But, summer also marks the return of the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS).

The annual celebration, now in its 25th edition, is set to run for ten weeks from Friday, July 1 to Thursday, September 4. And there is just so much to see and do for the whole family…

Besides unbeatable deals, sales, dining offers, raffles, and more, the city comes to life with roaming entertainment, parades and activations across several of Dubai’s popular malls.

Here are our top picks to watch out for this Dubai Summer Surprises

DSS Sale Season – Opening week

When: July 1 and 2

It’s summer and that can only mean one thing for residents and visitors in Dubai during the season: Mini-getaways.

During the DSS grand opening, DSS is offering a flash sale on hotel stays which will be available only for 24 hours.

A number of hotels are on the list including Vida Creek Harbour Hotel, Address Sky View Hotel, Armani Hotel Dubai, Ibis One Central Hotel, Novotel World Trade Centre Dubai, Habtoor Grand Resort Autograph Collection, Edge Creekside Hotel and Jannah Hotels and Resorts Dubai Branch.

Shopping deals

DSS Daily Surprises

When: July 3 to 27

Love a good deal? During DSS, offers will be announced daily via mydss.ae with deals on iconic sports, fashion, beauty, home and accessory brands. Your shopping spree can begin at 10am and it will last until stocks are available.

Oasis Mall sale

When: July 1 to September 4

Head to Oasis Mall and avail of sales with discounts up to 75 per cent. If you spend Dhs200 or more at any Oasis Mall store, you can become one of 25 shoppers to win 150,000 Shukran points each.

Dining offers and events

Big Eid Eat

When: July 9 to 12

A number of restaurants across the city will be offering special Eid dining events, menus, brunches and promotions. Additionally, residents and visitors can enjoy a superb selection of weekly dining deals and events held each week throughout summer in the city.

Summer Restaurant Week

When: August 12 to 28

Explore 50 of Dubai’s best restaurants for a limited time during Restaurant Week. There will be food deals the whole family can enjoy at a set cost. Tuck into breakfast for Dhs69 per adult and Dhs25 per child, or opt for a two-course lunch where you will spend Dhs95 per adult and Dhs35 for kids. A three-course dinner deal will cost you Dhs150 per adult and just Dhs35 for kids.

Head back to whatson.ae and we will bring you the biggest Dubai Summer Surprises deals and promotions as and when they are announced.

Images: Supplied