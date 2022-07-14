12 brilliant things to do in Dubai this weekend: July 15 to 17

Hello, weekend…

Whether your weekends are for unwinding or going out, Dubai has something for everyone. So, if you want to go check out a pet festival, try out a new deal at a restaurant or try your luck at a quiz night– there are lots of exciting things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday, July 15

Float your way into the weekend at The Greem Room This new family-friendly film night lets you keep cool at the pool with a classic family film, has a tasty set menu and much more. There’s a choice of in-pool or poolside seating, so you can drift around on a floatie while you watch, or recline on a plush lounger or beanbag by the water’s edge. For the cost, you’ll also get unlimited popcorn three drinks and a three-course menu of bites. Read more here. Dive-in cinema at The Green Room, The Els Club, Sports City, 7.30pm, Fridays, Dhs150 adults, Dhs80 children. Tel: (0)4 423 8310 greenroomdubai.com

Drunch at Paparazzi Tuscan Restaurant

Why wait till Saturday for brunch when you can do it right after you clock out from the office. At Paramount Hotel Midtown, Paparazzi Tuscan Restaurant is hosting Brunch Amore where you are teleported to a quick Roman holiday for a starting price of just Dhs249. You will get a three-course menu featuring Italian cuisine plus great live Italian music.

Brunch Amore, Paparazzi Tuscan Restaurant, Paramount Hotel Midtown, Dubai, Dhs249 soft, Dhs399 house, Dhs449 bubbles, every Fri 8pm to 11pm, paramonthotelsdubai.com

Dine at Dubai’s newest Moroccan restaurant, Amazigh

No, that wasn’t a typo. Amazigh is a new restaurant in the heart of City Centre Mirdif serving up an array of authentic recipes from Morocco. The interiors are traditional and equally stunning complete with intricate mosaic tiling set to transport you to the mystical allure of Morocco. Food is served up all day so you can go for breakfast, a light lunch or even dinner.

Amazigh, City Centre Mirdif, Mirdif, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 491 9669, Mon to Thur 9am to 11pm, Fri to Sun 9am to 12am. Tel: (0)55 172 2000. @amazigh.dxb

Laugh your heart out with The Laughter Factory

Dubai’s favourite comedy club returns with three new international acts this July. British comedian Paul Tonkinson, American act Lisa Alvarado and comedy circuit favourite Pierre Hollins will deliver a laugh-a-minute show at venues including Movenpick JBR, Zabeel House The Greens and Studio One Hotel. Book your seats here.

Laughter Factory, various venues across Dubai, July 15, 16, 20, 22 and 23, Dhs160. thelaughterfactory.com

Saturday, July 16

Save those dirhams with this cool brunch offer

Neighbourhood barbecue hangout joint, Joe’s Backyard at Holiday Inn Dubai Festival City has a great offer this July for brunch fans. You can avail of an amazing BOGO offer on its Saturday brunch with packages starting from Dhs295. You can fill your bellies with chicken wings, nachos, jalapeno cheddar bites, chicken and beef sliders, Angus striploin, the catch of the day and much more. For drinks, there are hops, grape and unique mixed drinks.

Joe’s Backyard, Holiday Inn Dubai Festival City, Dubai. Tel: (0)55 709 4509. @joesbackyard

Pamper yourself at W Dubai – The Palm with this sweet deal

Stressful week? The iconic W Dubai – The Palm is offering to take the stress away and even offering a discount. Can you feel the stress lift from your shoulders already? The deal is valid on all 60 to 90-minute massages and you can avail of it from Monday to Friday only in July. Make your booking at Away Spa well in advance.

AWAY Spa, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, deal available from Mon to Fri this July. Tel: (0)4 245 5533. marriott.com

Tuck into tacos at Copala, DIFC

Copala limited-edition menu highlights two delicious tacos every week. This week you can try the Guisado tacos – a taco packed with stew fillings. You can pick from rice, chorizo and potato; rice and chicharron prensado; or rice, egg and salsa. Or opt for Suadero taco – a taco packed with tender thin cuts of beef brisket, with a special mix of chillies and spices, served in a hand-made corn tortilla.

Copala, DIFC, Dubai, available until July 17, Tel: (0)4 878 5747. @copaladubai

Catch No Man’s Land at Courtyard Playhouse

National Theatre Live brings the best of British theatre to screens across the world and this weekend you can watch another Pinter classic. No Man’s Land stars Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart as two ageing writers who meet in a Hampstead pub. As the night goes on, their stories become increasingly unbelievable and the conversation turns into a revealing power game. Get your tickets here.

Courtyard Playhouse, Dhs100 temporary membership, July 15 and 16, Tel: (0)50 986 1760. courtyardplayhouse.com

Sunday, July 17

Dig into breakfast at Circle Cafe

Circle Cafe has become somewhat of a Dubai staple since opening in 2003, so much so that it now has a dozen locations all over the city. Its decor is light and airy, if a little more stripped back than some of its Instagrammable counterparts, but that doesn’t stop the people from coming. Circle’s all-you-can-eat weekend breakfast (available at almost all locations) is one of the best value deals in the city: Dhs69 gets you an unlimited selection of breakfast dishes and a tea or coffee.

Circle Cafe, various locations including DIFC, Jumeirah Islands and Dubai Media City. circle-cafe.com

Compete with other teams at Roaring Q Night

This one is for the competitive folks. Roaring Rabbit at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa on Palm Jumeirah hosts a quiz night every Sunday at 7pm where you show people how smart you are. The fun evening involves games and challenges with great prizes up for grabs. Fuel up with a bucket of five beers plus 25 chicken wings for Dhs199. Reserve your table on 04 275 4444.

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa on Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, every Sun 7pm onwards. Tel: (0)4 275 4444. @roaringrabbitdubai

Hang out with mates at Lola Taberna Española

From 4pm to 7pm, it’s La Hora Feliz aka Happy Hour at Lola Taberna Española located at TRYP by Wyndham Dubai. The deal will see you indulging in drinks for as low as Dh35. There’s hops, Spanish wines, and cocktails. If you’re hungry, there are Spanish staples on the menu.

Tryp by Wyndham Dubai, Barsha Height, Dubai, Sun to Fri 4pm to 7pm, Tel: (0)4 2476688. @lolataberna

Visit Festival Plaza and shop at this indoor market

In need of a shopping spree? Head to this community mall and shop at the Dubai Flea Market. It takes place from 11am to 6pm and you can find it at the mall’s Food Court on Level-1. You can shop from a wide selection of second-hand and pre-loved items at a great price. Items go beyond clothes, so you will find household items, home appliances, furniture, textile, accessories, ceramics, electrical equipment, toys, games, books, DVDs, antiques, and more.

Dubai Flea Market, Festival Plaza, Dubai July 17, 11am to 6pm. Tel: (0)52 106 5904,@dubaifestivalplaza