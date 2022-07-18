Perfect if you want to try your hands at something new…

Looking for ways to stay creative this summer? Dubai Design District (d3) has launched its newest venture – Rethink Summer. It is a curated community programme of pop-ups, workshops, masterclasses and activities for summer 2022. The event will run from Wednesday, July 20 to August 26.

The best news is that d3 has assured that the line-up is open to all ages and includes specific activities for younger consumers.

Here are our top 5 picks of things to do at d3’s Rethink Summer

Style your hair for summer masterclass

When: Fridays, August 5, 12 and 19

Where: d3 Summer Hub

Renowned hairstyling brand Schwarzkopf is bringing expert stylists to explain everything from the fundamentals of braids to several unique, original styles. Sessions are open to all genders and ages.

Hip Hop dance classes

When: Tuesdays and Fridays for adults, Saturdays for kids

Where: d3 Summer Hub

Dance troupe Dance it Forward is coming to d3 to cover a variety of street dances and choreographies like freestyle, locking and popping, etc. There are also specifically adapted classes for younger dancers.

Non-spray graffiti workshop

When: Sundays, July 31 and August 14

Where: d3 Summer Hub

Little artists unite… this workshop combines history and art to educate young minds while having fun. The team will introduce attendees to different styles of street art and take them on a historic journey through ancient art and its effect on modern-day graffiti. The programme is sure to let the craziest creative spirits run free.

Summer floral arrangements masterclass

When: Saturdays, August 6 and 13

Where: Maison des Fleurs at d3

This class will be taught by professionals over at Maison des Fleurs. Sessions are open to anyone who wants to learn to make eye-catching bouquets for friends or loved ones.

Community colouring wall activity

When: Ongoing

Where: d3 Summer Hub