5 fun things to do at d3’s Rethink Summer
Perfect if you want to try your hands at something new…
Looking for ways to stay creative this summer? Dubai Design District (d3) has launched its newest venture – Rethink Summer. It is a curated community programme of pop-ups, workshops, masterclasses and activities for summer 2022. The event will run from Wednesday, July 20 to August 26.
The best news is that d3 has assured that the line-up is open to all ages and includes specific activities for younger consumers.
Here are our top 5 picks of things to do at d3’s Rethink Summer
Style your hair for summer masterclass
When: Fridays, August 5, 12 and 19
Where: d3 Summer Hub
Renowned hairstyling brand Schwarzkopf is bringing expert stylists to explain everything from the fundamentals of braids to several unique, original styles. Sessions are open to all genders and ages.
Hip Hop dance classes
When: Tuesdays and Fridays for adults, Saturdays for kids
Where: d3 Summer Hub
Dance troupe Dance it Forward is coming to d3 to cover a variety of street dances and choreographies like freestyle, locking and popping, etc. There are also specifically adapted classes for younger dancers.
Non-spray graffiti workshop
When: Sundays, July 31 and August 14
Where: d3 Summer Hub
Little artists unite… this workshop combines history and art to educate young minds while having fun. The team will introduce attendees to different styles of street art and take them on a historic journey through ancient art and its effect on modern-day graffiti. The programme is sure to let the craziest creative spirits run free.
Summer floral arrangements masterclass
When: Saturdays, August 6 and 13
Where: Maison des Fleurs at d3
This class will be taught by professionals over at Maison des Fleurs. Sessions are open to anyone who wants to learn to make eye-catching bouquets for friends or loved ones.
Community colouring wall activity
When: Ongoing
Where: d3 Summer Hub
This massive creative space is open to all ages and patrons are encouraged to let their imaginations run wild. Make sure to get there and leave your mark before it runs out of area though.
To view more workshops and masterclasses at d3’s Rethink Summer, visit dubaidesigndistrict.com and register if required.
Images: Unsplash