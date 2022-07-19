Sponsored: We really wanna book this show, man…

This October, a grand costumed, coreographed, musical Disney extravaganze lands on Yas Island.

Taking place at Etihad Arena, between October 12 and October 16, this chapter of dynasty magic is called Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends’, is priced from just Dhs84 and provides the right sort of fuel for forging forever memories.

The show features a cast of much loved characters old and new, from the original legacy builders of the House of Mouse (Mickey, Minnie, Donald and co) to the stars of the next generation of Pixar movies.

Be our guest

The Disney musical back catalogue has an almost unrivaled record of ‘never missing’ — just check our playlists, there are sing-a-long bangers a-plenty, ballads and show tunes galore, you want new ones? They’ve got twenty, but like us, you probably want more…

There really is no substitute for seeing your favourite characters bring these hits to life, loud and in full bedazzling technicolour, live on ice. Whether you ‘wanna‘ see Elsa and Anna ‘build a snowman‘, or simply see the ice queen of Arendelle strap her skates on and (unlike us, who’d be clinging on to the side of the rink) ‘Let it Go‘. This show will be Frozen in your memory forever.

Or perhaps you’re a fan of the inspiring tale of Moana — that fierce daughter of Motunui, whose bravery conquered the ocean, subdued a titan and saved her people. ‘I am Moana’ you’ll say “I know the way”.

Expect more contributions by fan favourites from Toy Story, Inside Out, Tangled, Finding Dory, The Princess and The Frog and more.

A whole new world

Mickey and Friends takes you beyond the limits of a traditional show, adding a new interactive entertainment dimension to the experience. The audience will be able to interact with Mickey and his mates via the – aptly titled – mouse pad.

Meaning you get to play a supporting role in the show and help the gang along the twists and turns of this highly animated, live-action adventure.

Almost there

Those all important show times are below, with a from price of just Dhs84, but remember those tickets are selling out fast.

Wednesday, October 12 — 7:30pm

Thursday, October 13 — 7:30pm

Friday, October 14 — 3:30pm and 7:30pm

Saturday, October 15 — 11:30am, 3:30pm and 7:30pm

Sunday, October 16 — 11:30am, 3:30pm and 7:30pm

Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Oct 12 to 16. disneyoniceme.com

Images: Provided