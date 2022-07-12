Staycations have a new home in Fujairah…

The long weekend might be over, but it’s not too late to book a summer staycation in the UAE. Fujairah has some fabulous options when it comes to plush hotels, and now there’s another one to check out. We now have a palatial new opening on the eastern coastline called Palace Beach Resort Fujairah.

Sister hotel to Address Beach Resort Fujairah, the two properties will work together to offer guests the ultimate break. Palace Beach Resort is slightly closer to Dubai, at a one-and-a-half hour drive as opposed to Address Beach Resort’s two-hour journey.

3 of 12

The hotel itself is boutique and cosy, with just 167 rooms and suites to choose from. Guests can dine in either the lobby lounge or Palace favourite Ewaan, but keep your eyes peeled later in the year when an Asian restaurant will be joining the offering.

Palace Beach Resort Fujairah is set on a stretch of private beach, where waves lash against the shore and a cool breeze makes beach days bearable in summer. A chic pool also sits outside the hotel lobby alongside a pool bar serving up fresh beverages.

Guests will soon be able to make use of a luxe spa, due to open in the coming months, as well as a juice bar located outside the fitness centre. The gym itself is bright and airy, well-stocked with Technogym equipment and great views of the resort.

Right now, you can book a deluxe room or suite at Palace Beach Resort Fujairah and enjoy 30 per cent off with their Summer Escapes offer. You can find more details on the website.

Palace Beach Resort Fujairah, Fujairah, now open. palacehotels.com

Images: Provided