Golf fans, it’s time to bogey…

DP World announced today, July 19, that general admission tickets have been released for free. The tournament will take place between Thursday, November 17 and Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Jumeirah Golf Estates’ Earth course.

This year marks the 14th edition of the championship. The world’s top 50 players are slated to attend, including former champions and major past winners such as Collin Morikawa, Rory Mcllroy, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm, and many more.

In addition to the tournament champion, there will also be a Race to Dubai winner crowned. This is the player who tops the season-long points table.

The DP World Tour Championship is one of five elevated Rolex Series events. This time, the contest has a $10 million prize fund (Dhs36.73 million) – a new record.

If you snatched up a free ticket, you can also take advantage of the event’s popular ladies’ day, which features free drinks, ladies’ golf clinics and a best-dressed competition. A family day will also be introduced, but no details have been made available as of now.

To reserve your free tickets, visit this link here.

Want to get closer to the action?

For huge golf fans, there are two premium packages to pick from. The Earth Lounge tickets start from Dhs499 where you can enjoy a BBQ lunch, snacks, free-flowing hops, grape, and soft drinks, as well as relish in a ‘Grab n Go’ breakfast.

Alternatively, you can also splurge on the Championship Chalet with prices starting at Dhs2,000. Visitors will have the best view in the house as players look to finish their round in style and can see the DP World Tour Champion and DP World Tour Rankings Champion of 2022 being crowned. You’ll be treated to five-star catering in a relaxed environment in the comfort of the Pavilion or outdoors on the shaded viewing terrace. Breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea and a full bar are available as well as a ‘Grab n Go’ option to take refreshments onto the course.

Don’t forget to reserve a place or purchase your tickets asap…

For more information and to book your tickets, visit dpwtc.ae