Sprinkling a little bit of inspirational glitter on your week…

Looking for some fun things to do in Abu Dhabi this week? Here’s a great round-up…

Monday, July 18

Catch one of the last few showings of Le Petit Chef

Le Petit Chef is departing Abu Dhabi with a final show set for July 20, and it’s a spectacle that no food connoisseur or art lover can afford to miss. Spaces are bound to be snapped up for the last few days so make sure you book your spot today. The riveting 3D show follows the adventurous antics of Le Petit Chef – the world’s smallest culinary master. Guests can marvel at the 58mm-tall chef’s clumsy and comedic attempts at preparing a five-course meal. The menu will take your from France to Morocco, India, and China before returning to France. Little ones will be able to indulge in their own thoughtfully curated child-friendly menu.

Le Petit Chef, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, until Wed, July 20, prices start from Dhs385, Tel: (0)2 811 5666. lepetitchef.com/conradetihadtowers2

Tuesday, July 19

Fill your bellies with unlimited tacos at La Carnita

It’s Taco Tuesday at this popular Mexican street food restaurant. You’ll get to load up and pack your own beef chorizo and achiote chicken hard shell tacos, with sour cream, guacamole, shredded lettuce, salsa fresca, chipotle mayo, pickled onions, pickled jalapeños, and shredded cheese. The offer also includes unlimited margaritas for just Dhs250 and can be enjoyed for a two-hour stretch any time between 4pm and 11pm.

La Carnita, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)50 185 8068. lacarnita.com

Last chance: See Stories of Paper at Louvre Abu Dhabi

Stories of Paper is Louvre Abu Dhabi’s second international exhibition of the year where visitors can discover an extensive variety of artistic expressions of the medium. Expect over 100 artworks and objects to be on display from 16 museums, cultural institutions and private collections. It includes books, manuscripts, drawings, a reproduction of a house and 13 contemporary artworks and installations – all made of paper. Visitors will also be able to enjoy a diverse public program of cultural activities.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Tue to Sun 10am to 6.30pm, closed on Mon. Tel: (02) 6736 688. louvreabudhabi.ae

Wednesday, July 20

Chow down on unlimited wings at Hemingway’s

How do you like your wings? Slathered in BBQ, buffalo, cajun or hot and sweet sauce? No matter which you prefer it, you can enjoy unlimited wings with a house beverage for just Dhs99 at Hemingway’s. The deal runs from Sunday to Thursday from 4pm to 11.30pm – a great spot to meet up with mates after work.

Hemingway’s, Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche, Al Khubeirah, Sun to Thur 4pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (02) 681 1900. @radissonbluauh

Check out Cake and Sprinkles, a colourful pop-up at Cultural Foundation

Cakes and Sprinkles is a part of a fun-packed schedule of events under the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi’s (DCT Abu Dhabi) ‘Summer Like You Mean It’ campaign. It is a limited-time pop-up pop-art patisserie serving up cakes, coffee, and ice cream but there are also some Instagrammable works on display from 25 UAE-based artists, around a theme based on ‘the love of sweets’. There are also some incredibly fun interactive installations and fun zones that look just perfect for a family day out.

Cultural Foundation, until August 31. @abudhabicf

Thursday, July 21

Take a Thai cooking class with Benjarong

Want to learn a new cooking technique or perhaps you just want to learn the secrets of perfecting a signature Thai dish. Taking place daily from 11am to 12.30pm, Benjarong’s Thai Cooking Class is back led by talented master Chef Yongos Chimthep. It will cost you Dhs115 per person when a minimum of eight to 10 guests are booked in. For more information, call 02 698 8137 or e-mail at reservation.table@dusit.com

Benjarong, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, Al Muroor Road, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 698 8137. @benjarongabudhabi