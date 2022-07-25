All for Dhs200…

Tired of the traditional dinner-and-drinks ladies’ night formula? If you’re looking for an alternative night out with your besties then get this in the group chat: Topgolf has a ladies’ night that includes dinner, drinks and two hours of play, all for Dhs200.

Available every Monday night from 6pm, you can book a booth with your besties or just walk-in (subject to availability) to take advantage of the ladies’ night deal. Each booth can fit up to six guests, and bookings can be made up until 9.45pm.

Each person will pay Dhs200, and for that you’ll get two hours of game play. If you’re unfamiliar with the concept of Topgolf, allow us to give you a brief overview: it’s basically a uniquely 21st century take on the ancient sport. Sprinkled across the artificial lawn is a series of oversize circular targets, just like dart boards only much bigger, that are flat on the ground. Microchips in the balls track how close they come to these targets. Participants can accrue points by hitting the targets – the further and smaller the target, the more points you get. The game, effectively, is a digitised form of golf, and jolly good fun, too.

All that golfing can be thirsty work, so also included in the Dhs200 price tag is a choice of either four house drinks from a selection of wines and spirits; or unlimited bubbles plus a signature Topgolf cocktail.

Then, you’ll also get a choice of main course from the menu of crowd-pleasing grazing bites like nachos, grilled chicken and avocado wrap or a margherita pizza.

And you won’t need to worry about the summer heat either. To counteract the soaring temperatures, Topgolf has added air conditioning to all 96 bays, so you can keep cool even as the game heats up…

Topgolf, Emirates Golf Club, 6pm onwards (last reservation at 9.45pm), Mondays, Dhs200. Tel: (0)4 371 9999, topgolfdubai.ae