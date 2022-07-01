Dubai Summer Surprises is back…

Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) officially begins today running from Friday, July 1 to Thursday, September 4 with plenty for the entire family to see and do.

The annual celebration, now in its 25th edition will offer up a huge list of unbeatable deals, sales, dining offers, raffles, and more. Plus, the city will come to life with roaming entertainment, parades and activations across several of Dubai’s popular malls.

As part of the opening weekend celebration, Dubai Summer Surprises is hosting its first-ever 25-hour sale. Visitors and residents can shop and snap up exclusive deals and discounts from 10am to 10pm on July 1 and 10am to 11pm on July 2.

What kind of deals and offers are we talking about?

Well, you can save up to 90 per cent on items on your wishlist and you’ll find a number of additional sales on items across 100 brands.

The popular malls in Dubai participating include Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Al Shindagha, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem and City Centre Mirdif.

Plus, there will be plenty of family-friendly entertainment to keep you entertained.

If you are planning on going on a shopping spree, take note, that if you spend more than Dhs300 in a single or cumulative shopping spree, you stand a chance to win one million reward points on the Share app. It’s worth a total of Dhs100,000. To avail, ensure you have the Share app to scan your receipts to enter the drawer.

And there’s more…

Okay, so maybe retail therapy isn’t your thing. During the DSS grand opening, there is also offering a flash sale on hotel stays which will be available only for 24 hours.

A total of 19 hotels are on the list including: Vida Creek Harbour Hotel, Vida Emirates Hills Hotel, Vida Downtown Dubai Hotel, The Address Sky View Hotel, The Address Fountain Views Hotel, The Address Downtown, The Address Dubai Marina, The Address Dubai Mall, The Address Boulevard Dubai, The Palace Downtown Dubai Hotel, Armani Hotel Dubai, Ibis One Central Hotel, Novotel World Trade Centre Dubai, Ibis World Trade Centre, Habtoor Grand Resort Autograph Collection, Edge Creekside Hotel, Jannah Hotels and Resorts Dubai Branch, Manzil Downtown Dubai and Atlantis The Palm Hotel & Resort.

Images: Supplied