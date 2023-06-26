The summer season does not start until the launch of Dubai Summer Surprises…

It’s officially summer in Dubai and that means the return of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS). It begins next weekend, coinciding with the long Eid Al Adha weekend beginning on Thursday, June 29.

The 26th edition of DSS will run until September 3 – that’s 67 days of fun for the whole family. So, what can we expect? In short, visitors and residents can expect plenty of entertainment, unmissable shopping deals, unbeatable dining deals and discounts and more.

Here’s a sneak peek and some of the highlights you don’t want to miss this Dubai Summer Surprises

Opening weekend

Fan of Arabic music? Legendary performers Hussain Al Jassmi and Kadim Al Sahir will be celebrating the opening of DSS at Coca-Cola Arena on July 1. The following day, Mohammad Abdo another Arab musical legend will take to the stage. Tickets available on coca-cola-arena.com

More singing and dance performances are set to take place on Thursday, June 29 and 30 at Ibn Battuta Mall and City Centre Mirdif.

Bag a bargain

Throughout DSS, there will be a number of retail promotions, sales and discounts (up to 75 per cent) over the 10 weeks of the festival.

Make sure you keep your eyes open for those coupons where, upon spending a certain amount, you will stand a chance to win big. Think along the lines of a Nissan X-Trail 2023, a Mercedes-Benz A 200, a Cadillac Escalade, your dream apartment in Dubai, huge cash prizes, vouchers and much more.

Be entertained

Beat the Heat musical festival returns for its second edition this year after it proved extremely popular last year. It will take place throughout July and August at The Agenda, Dubai Media City and will showcase a diverse mix of talented artists and musicians.

Movie Magic returns this year showcasing a line-up of films from childhood favourites and the classics, in addition to performances, character meets and greets, and more.

Additionally, visitors can catch performances around the city including Dragon Mart, Nakheel Mall, City Walk, Bluewaters, Mall of Emirates, Dubai Festival City Mall and other iconic locations across Dubai.

Plenty of family fun

Across the city, you will be able to enjoy summer staycation deals, kids go free offers, and more.

While these are unmissable deals, the whole family also needs to visit Modesh World – a space packed with thrilling and fun rides, arcade games, a children’s museum and more. It is open from now until August 27.

Satisfy your cravings

One of the events to look forward to over the Dubai Shopping Festival is Summer Restaurant Week. It returns for another edition allowing foodies to savour specially priced signature menus from internationally acclaimed restaurants across the city.

Keep your eyes peeled on whatson.ae and we will let you know when more exciting information is announced.

Images: Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment