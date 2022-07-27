The two leaders exchanged friendly talks on a number of issues related to the UAE and its citizens…

UAE President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed H.H Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai to Qasr Al Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi this week, as the two met to discuss a number of issues regarding the emirates.

The Ruler of Dubai was joined by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai for the meeting on Tuesday July 26.

During the engagement, the two leaders engaged in friendly conversation as they discussed their joint efforts to continue to drive the country’s development. Also high on the agenda was the aspirations of the UAE leaders for a brighter and more prosperous future for citizens and residents, according to state news agency, wam.

Alongside Sheikh Mohamed, Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Maktoum, a number of officials were present at the gathering, including representatives from across the regions of Al Ain and Al Dhafra. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, was also at the meeting.

The meeting comes a couple of weeks after UAE President Sheikh Mohamed sets out his vision for the UAE in a televised broadcast on July 13, where he said that “empowering the people of UAE is nation’s top priority and basis of its future plans.”