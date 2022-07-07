Pass Go and proceed directly to free parking…

So that you and your family can make the most of the Eid holiday, parking in the capital’s Mawaqif parking bays will be free from Friday, July 8, 2022 until 7.59am on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

Whether you’re spending the long weekend with family, friends or contently on your lonesome, What’s On is offering a stream of inspiration for how best to spend your time. And free parking makes it just that little bit easier.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by “ITC” مركز النقل المتكامل (@itcabudhabi)

For whom the Darb tolls

The suspension of Darb charges, that is the toll that is usually collected from charging gates on several of the city’s bridges, will also begin on the morning of Friday, July 8, 2022 until the morning of Tuesday, July 12, 2022. From then on charges will return to the usual peak hours of between 7am to 9am, and from 5pm to 7pm (Sat to Thu).

Customer Happiness Centres

Will be closed from Friday July 8, 2022 until Tuesday July 12, 2022.

Public transport

Buses will continue to run on their regular day-appropriate schedule, but with an increased number of certain services over the full festive period. You can find the full timetable on the itc.gov.ae website. Ferries will also continue to run on their standard schedules. You can find the full timetable on the itc.gov.ae website.

Handy Helplines

DMT Service Support Centre: (800) 850

Taxi Service Call Centre: (600) 53 53 53

Fireworks not your bag? We have a whole round up of other activities on offer too.

Images: Unsplash