Eid al Adha is next week and a four-day holiday was announced for both the public and private sector. In order to keep a safe environment during the celebrations, National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority announced a number of rules and regulations to be followed.

The announcements were made via NCEMA’s official Twitter channel on July 4, 2022.

Rules and regulations to be followed in Mosques

NCEMA stated that the doors to the chapels and mosques will be opened after dawn prayers on Eid. It stated that prayers and sermons should only be 20-minutes long. Worshippers will have to wear their face masks at all times and must maintain a distance of one meter from other worshippers. Worshippers are asked to carry their own personal or single-use carpets.

The mosque may make use of external speakers to prevent overcrowding and can even benefit from the use of parks and public parking spaces adjacent to the mosques for more space.

All exit and entry points will be supervised by police patrols, volunteers and imams.

Celebrations

The NCEMA also strictly prohibited gatherings and handshakes before and after prayer in all forms and urged to greet verbally from a safe distance.

The authority stresses the need to have an active green status on the Al Hosn app. The NCEMA suggests a PCR test taken less than 72 hours before Eid to ensure the health and safety of others.

When celebrating, the authority urged the public to limit celebrations with family and relatives only and highlighted the requirement for wearing a mask and keeping in mind social distancing protocols. This is especially important when it comes to meeting with the elderly or those with chronic diseases. When distributing Eid gifts, the NCEMA suggested electronic alternatives.

Gifts and sacrifices

When distributing sacrifice, gifts and food, the NCEMA urges to place items in clean bags or boxes that have been sterilized before distributions.

The authority urged the public to go through the official charities to distribute the sacrifice and that dealing with non-official workers will result in violations.

The NCEMA called upon the audience to take into consideration their social responsibility and to implement the recommended precautionary measures.

