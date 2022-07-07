Think Twiggy, but family-friendly…

Park Hyatt Dubai is already one of our favourite staycation spots. We love its Mediterranean vibe, top-class restaurants, and its sun-soaked, adults-only beach club, Twiggy. But it’s set to get even better later this year with the arrival of a brand new beach space, and this one caters to travellers of all ages. Say hello to the Family Lagoon Beach, washing up on the Park Hyatt Dubai shores in the final quarter of the year.

While we don’t know too much about this new venue yet, Park Hyatt Dubai has already teased of the space on social media. If you’re familiar with Twiggy’s gorgeous, impossibly-turquoise lagoon pool flanked by beautiful white sands, we’re told you can expect something similar at the family lagoon beach. A first image of the new family lagoon beach shows an array of plush loungers shaded by palm trees, plus some wooden cabanas where guests can enjoy more privacy as they retreat from the heat. The major difference of course is that this space will be family-friendly – so you can bring your little ones along for a day of sun, sand and swimming.

As of yet, we’re not sure whether the new lagoon will also come with a side of culinary mastery in the form of a new restaurant, but we’re looking forward to finding out more as the opening date edges ever closer. So, stay tuned.

Park Hyatt Dubai is already packed with touches that evoke the feeling of hidden oasis grandeur. The Amara pool is flanked by enormous palm trees; pearly-white steps lead down to the beautiful spa, and the Moorish-meets-Med architecture wows from all corners of the property. We can’t wait to see it get even better…

hyatt.com