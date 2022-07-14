Did you spot it?

Last night on July 13, 2022 the UAE turned their attention to the sky for the third and biggest supermoon of the year. Nicknamed the Super Buck Moon, the moon appeared to be around 7 per cent larger and 15 per cent brighter than a standard full moon. This is because the moon’s orbit was closest to earth than on regular nights.

Of course, for many, it was an Instagram moment and we’ve gone through your images on the social media platform and shared the best ones we found. Take a look below:

Two icons in one…

The moon playing a game of hide and seek

High above the cityscape

Snapped when it was still bright outside

A fiery click

One for the science books

We will have just one more supermoon this year in August so if you missed this one, you still have another chance. We will of course be there to remind you close to the date about this astronomical event.

Images: Instagram