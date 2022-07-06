RTA announces free parking in Dubai over Eid holidays

There are updates to public transport timings too…

Dubai’s Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that there will be free parking in Dubai over the Eid Al Adha holidays. The free parking in Dubai is valid from Friday, July 8 to Monday, July 11, and does not apply to multi-storey parking. Parking fees will resume on Tuesday, July 12.

Customer Happiness Centres will be closed from July 8 to 11, with services resuming on July 12. According to RTA, The smart customer happiness centres at Umm Ramool, Al Manara, Deira, Al Barsha, and RTA’s Head Office will operate as usual around the clock

RTA has also announced revised timings for public buses, metro, tram and marine transport timetables. Public holidays in Dubai usually mean a change in public transport timings and this public holiday is no different, so here they are: