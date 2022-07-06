RTA announces free parking in Dubai over Eid holidays
There are updates to public transport timings too…
Dubai’s Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that there will be free parking in Dubai over the Eid Al Adha holidays. The free parking in Dubai is valid from Friday, July 8 to Monday, July 11, and does not apply to multi-storey parking. Parking fees will resume on Tuesday, July 12.
Customer Happiness Centres will be closed from July 8 to 11, with services resuming on July 12. According to RTA, The smart customer happiness centres at Umm Ramool, Al Manara, Deira, Al Barsha, and RTA’s Head Office will operate as usual around the clock
RTA has also announced revised timings for public buses, metro, tram and marine transport timetables. Public holidays in Dubai usually mean a change in public transport timings and this public holiday is no different, so here they are:
Metro
The Red Line and Green Line will operate from Friday, July 8 to Monday, July 11 as follows:
Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9: 5am to 1am (the following day)
Sunday, July 10: 8am to 1am (the following day)
Monday, July 11: 5am to 1am (the following day)
Tram
The Dubai Tram is scheduled to operate from Friday, July 8 to Monday, July 11 as follows:
Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9: 6am to 1am (the following day)
Sunday, July 10: 9am to 1am (the following day)
Monday, July 11: 6am to 1am (the following day)
RTA Buses
During the holidays, RTA buses will operate from Monday to Thursday from 4.30am to 12.30am (the following day).
On Friday, buses will operate from 5am to 12.30am (the following day) and on Saturday and Sunday from 6am to 1am (the following day). RTA stated the timing of Metro Link Bus services will synchronize with the first and the last metro journeys.
For updates on intercity buses, marine transport, Dubai ferry and abras, visit this official RTA link here.
Images: Getty Images