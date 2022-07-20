17 Dubai schools are ranked ‘Outstanding’ by the education authority…

Looking to put your children into school in Dubai this year? Or maybe you’re wondering how your child’s education department ranks compared to its counterparts. Then you may be curious to know which are the best private schools in Dubai.

Well, according to Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority, 17 of 218 private schools in Dubai rank as ‘outstanding,’ the highest mark available.

The majority of schools recognised as outstanding take children from FS1 and go right up to year 13, although a couple are only from FS1 to year 6. The locations are spread out across the city, and include schools in Arabian Ranches to Nad Al Sheba. Handily, the fees for all private schools in Dubai are now available to view online.

Here’s a guide to all the private schools ranked as ‘outstanding’ by the KHDA.

Dubai British School

Location: Emirates Hills

Curriculum: UK

Fees range: Dhs49,026 to Dhs73,540

Admitting children from FS1 to Year 13, Dubai British School was founded in 2005 and has been ranked as outstanding since 2017.

Jumeirah English Speaking School

Location: Arabian Ranches

Curriculum: International Baccalaureate

Fees range: Dhs41,829 to Dhs94,805

Since 2005, Jumeirah English Speaking School (JESS) has been educating children from FS1 to Year 13.

jess.sch.ae

Kings School Al Barsha

Location: Al Barsha Second

Curriculum: UK

Fees range: Dhs53,622 to Dhs106,404

Kings School Al Barsha has been educating students since 2014, and admits from FS1 up to Year 13.

kingsdubai.com

GEMS Dubai American Academy

Location: Al Barsha South

Curriculum: American

Fees range: Dhs61,190 to Dhs86,260

Founded in 1997, GEMS Dubai American Academy has been ranked as outstanding since 2011. Following an American curriculum, children are educated through FS1 to Grade 12.

gemssaa-dubai.com

Dubai English Speaking Private College

Location: Academic City

Curriculum: UK

Fees range: Dhs73,708 to Dhs79,222

This British secondary school in Academic City educates children through a British curriculum from Year 7 to Year 13.

dessc.sch.ae

Dubai College

Location: Al Sufouh

Curriculum: UK

Fees range: Dhs86,607 to Dhs98,070

Dubai College in Al Sufouh offers a British curriculum for children in Year 7 to Year 13, and has been educating Dubai students since 1978.

dubaicollege.org

GEMS Wellington International School

Location: Al Sufouh

Curriculum: UK/IB

Fees range: Dhs43,941 to Dhs95,597

From FS1 through to Year 13, Gems Wellington has been ranked as outstanding for more than a decade.

wellingtoninternationalschool.com

Kings School Dubai

Location: Umm Suqeim 3

Curriculum: UK

Fees range: Dhs43,619 to Dhs66,383

One of the only primary schools ranked as outstanding, Kings School Dubai educates children in FS1 through to Year 6. It’s been ranked as outstanding since 2008.

kings-edu.com

Repton School

Location: Nadd Al Sheba

Curriculum: UK/IB

Fees range: Dhs52,863 to Dhs95,000

Repton School admits children from FS1 to Year 13. Its curriculum has been recognised as outstanding since 2014.

reptondubai.org

GEMS Modern Academy

Location: Nad Al Sheba First

Curriculum: Indian

Fees range: Dhs28,646 to Dhs68,302

One of the only Indian curriculum schools ranked as outstanding by KHDA, GEMS Modern Academy teaches children from pre-primary to Grade 12.

gemsmodernacademy-dubai.com

GEMS Jumeirah Primary School

Location: Jumeirah 3

Curriculum: UK

Fees range: Dhs40,865 to Dhs51,511

Since 1994 this Jumeirah primary school has been educating children through the early years of FS1 to Year 6. It’s been recognised as outstanding since 2010.

jumeirahprimaryschool.com

Jumeirah Collage

Location: Al Safa

Curriculum: UK

Fees range: Dhs72,988 to Dhs91,235

This Al Safa secondary school educates children from year 7 to year 13, teaching a British curriculum since 2000.

gemsjc.com

Jumeirah English Speaking School, Al Safa

Location: Al Safa

Curriculum: UK

Fees range: Dhs41,830 to Dhs51,694

Founded in 1976, this primary school in Al Safa is one of the oldest British curriculum primary schools in Dubai. They teach children from FS1 to Year 6.

jess.sch.ae

Horizons English School

Location: Al Wasl

Curriculum: UK

Fees range: Dhs29,126 to Dhs40,792

At Horizons English School, primary school children are educated from FS1 to Year 6, following the British curriculum.

horizonschooldubai.com

Lycee Francais International Georges Pompidou Primary Oud Metha

Location: Oud Metha

Curriculum: French

Fees range: Dh29,668

The only ‘outstanding’ school to follow the French curriculum in Dubai, this Oud Metha school educates children through pre-primary to Grade 5.

lfigp.org

GEMS Royal Dubai School

Location: Mirdif

Curriculum: UK

Fees range: Dhs38,331 to Dhs48,331

This primary school in Mirdif teaches children from FS1 to Year 6. The primary school has been welcoming students since 2005.

royaldubaischool.com

Dubai English Speaking School

Location: Zabeel 1

Curriculum: UK

Fees range: Dhs38,305 to Dhs47,406

This British primary school in Zabeel 1 educates children through a British curriculum from FS1 to Year 6.

dessc.sch.ae