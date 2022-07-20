The best private schools in Dubai, according to KHDA
17 Dubai schools are ranked ‘Outstanding’ by the education authority…
Looking to put your children into school in Dubai this year? Or maybe you’re wondering how your child’s education department ranks compared to its counterparts. Then you may be curious to know which are the best private schools in Dubai.
Well, according to Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority, 17 of 218 private schools in Dubai rank as ‘outstanding,’ the highest mark available.
The majority of schools recognised as outstanding take children from FS1 and go right up to year 13, although a couple are only from FS1 to year 6. The locations are spread out across the city, and include schools in Arabian Ranches to Nad Al Sheba. Handily, the fees for all private schools in Dubai are now available to view online.
Here’s a guide to all the private schools ranked as ‘outstanding’ by the KHDA.
Dubai British School
Location: Emirates Hills
Curriculum: UK
Fees range: Dhs49,026 to Dhs73,540
Admitting children from FS1 to Year 13, Dubai British School was founded in 2005 and has been ranked as outstanding since 2017.
Jumeirah English Speaking School
Location: Arabian Ranches
Curriculum: International Baccalaureate
Fees range: Dhs41,829 to Dhs94,805
Since 2005, Jumeirah English Speaking School (JESS) has been educating children from FS1 to Year 13.
jess.sch.ae
Kings School Al Barsha
Location: Al Barsha Second
Curriculum: UK
Fees range: Dhs53,622 to Dhs106,404
Kings School Al Barsha has been educating students since 2014, and admits from FS1 up to Year 13.
kingsdubai.com
GEMS Dubai American Academy
Location: Al Barsha South
Curriculum: American
Fees range: Dhs61,190 to Dhs86,260
Founded in 1997, GEMS Dubai American Academy has been ranked as outstanding since 2011. Following an American curriculum, children are educated through FS1 to Grade 12.
gemssaa-dubai.com
Dubai English Speaking Private College
Location: Academic City
Curriculum: UK
Fees range: Dhs73,708 to Dhs79,222
This British secondary school in Academic City educates children through a British curriculum from Year 7 to Year 13.
dessc.sch.ae
Dubai College
Location: Al Sufouh
Curriculum: UK
Fees range: Dhs86,607 to Dhs98,070
Dubai College in Al Sufouh offers a British curriculum for children in Year 7 to Year 13, and has been educating Dubai students since 1978.
dubaicollege.org
GEMS Wellington International School
Location: Al Sufouh
Curriculum: UK/IB
Fees range: Dhs43,941 to Dhs95,597
From FS1 through to Year 13, Gems Wellington has been ranked as outstanding for more than a decade.
wellingtoninternationalschool.com
Kings School Dubai
Location: Umm Suqeim 3
Curriculum: UK
Fees range: Dhs43,619 to Dhs66,383
One of the only primary schools ranked as outstanding, Kings School Dubai educates children in FS1 through to Year 6. It’s been ranked as outstanding since 2008.
kings-edu.com
Repton School
Location: Nadd Al Sheba
Curriculum: UK/IB
Fees range: Dhs52,863 to Dhs95,000
Repton School admits children from FS1 to Year 13. Its curriculum has been recognised as outstanding since 2014.
reptondubai.org
GEMS Modern Academy
Location: Nad Al Sheba First
Curriculum: Indian
Fees range: Dhs28,646 to Dhs68,302
One of the only Indian curriculum schools ranked as outstanding by KHDA, GEMS Modern Academy teaches children from pre-primary to Grade 12.
gemsmodernacademy-dubai.com
GEMS Jumeirah Primary School
Location: Jumeirah 3
Curriculum: UK
Fees range: Dhs40,865 to Dhs51,511
Since 1994 this Jumeirah primary school has been educating children through the early years of FS1 to Year 6. It’s been recognised as outstanding since 2010.
jumeirahprimaryschool.com
Jumeirah Collage
Location: Al Safa
Curriculum: UK
Fees range: Dhs72,988 to Dhs91,235
This Al Safa secondary school educates children from year 7 to year 13, teaching a British curriculum since 2000.
gemsjc.com
Jumeirah English Speaking School, Al Safa
Location: Al Safa
Curriculum: UK
Fees range: Dhs41,830 to Dhs51,694
Founded in 1976, this primary school in Al Safa is one of the oldest British curriculum primary schools in Dubai. They teach children from FS1 to Year 6.
jess.sch.ae
Horizons English School
Location: Al Wasl
Curriculum: UK
Fees range: Dhs29,126 to Dhs40,792
At Horizons English School, primary school children are educated from FS1 to Year 6, following the British curriculum.
horizonschooldubai.com
Lycee Francais International Georges Pompidou Primary Oud Metha
Location: Oud Metha
Curriculum: French
Fees range: Dh29,668
The only ‘outstanding’ school to follow the French curriculum in Dubai, this Oud Metha school educates children through pre-primary to Grade 5.
lfigp.org
GEMS Royal Dubai School
Location: Mirdif
Curriculum: UK
Fees range: Dhs38,331 to Dhs48,331
This primary school in Mirdif teaches children from FS1 to Year 6. The primary school has been welcoming students since 2005.
royaldubaischool.com
Dubai English Speaking School
Location: Zabeel 1
Curriculum: UK
Fees range: Dhs38,305 to Dhs47,406
This British primary school in Zabeel 1 educates children through a British curriculum from FS1 to Year 6.
dessc.sch.ae