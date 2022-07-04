The London Project’s new pop-up is sure to give you the chills…

You might not be used to hearing the phrase ‘Pass me a jacket, please?’ or ‘It’s cold in here!’, but at The London Project’s cool new ice bar, that’s exactly what you can expect.

The coolest pop-up in the city, you can now beat the heat with a ticket to this brrrrilliant new attraction, which is the first of its kind in the UAE. Found on the second floor of The London Project, tickets are priced at Dhs99 and include entry to the ice bar, plus one shot or vodka-based cocktail to sip on as you enjoy the sub-zero temperatures in this mini ice kingdom.

Don’t worry about the below-freezing temperature as you will be handed a stylish faux fur coat, hat to keep your ears warm and even a pair of sunglasses before you enter. Then, you’ll step inside this simulation of an ice castle, where alongside sipping your drink, you can snap selfies with all the icy decor inside, including a throne made entirely of ice, penguins and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

It’s all very Instagrammable but this move is much more than just that. You see, The London Project has become an active advocate for the world’s biggest, most vulnerable species – Polar Bears. Through this event, The London Project hopes to raise awareness about these beautiful wild animals.

Want to check it out?

To gain access to the Ice Bar, you will need to pay Dhs99 which includes a complimentary drink.

If you love a raw bar, pop on over to the gin bar which now serves up Hokkaido scallops, hamachi, black Angus tartare, Scottish king salmon, oysters of the day and flash blanched prawns. Pay Dhs499 and you’ll get three raw bar dishes or pay Dhs599 for five raw-bar dishes and you’ll get entry to the Ice Bar for three guests.

Among The London Project’s summer must-tries, the botanical restaurant and bar has introduced a new range of caviar which includes the exclusive white caviar, one of the world’s rarest.

The London Project, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, daily 12pm to 12am on weekdays and 12pm to 1am on weekends, Tel: (0)54 306 1822. thelondonproject.com

Images: The London Project