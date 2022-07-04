Costs included…

Whether you do or don’t have symptoms, or you need a Covid test to travel, alongside PCR tests, you can also test for Covid-19 with a rapid lateral flow (antigen) test. (For travel, always check a country’s entry requirements to make sure this is valid).

While PCR tests are widely available across Dubai, rapid antigen tests, which are cheaper and can be used for home testing, aren’t as common. While results are provided in between 15 and 30 minutes, they’re not as accurate as the results of a PCR test.

So we’ve checked around and found where to buy rapid antigen tests in Dubai – and how much they charge.

Aster Pharmacy

Cost: Dhs29 for one, Dhs99 for a pack of five

Aster Pharmacy stocks Biospeedia Covid-19 rapid antigen tests both in-store, and for online delivery. The self-administered lateral flow tests are nasal tests, and the kit comes with everything you need to complete the at-home test. They currently cost Dhs29 for one, or for a pack of five, you’ll pay Dhs99.

asteronline.com

Community Pharmacy

Cost: Dhs35 for one, Dhs192 for two packs of four

Community Pharmacy offers Panbio antigen tests for Dhs35 for a single test, or right now you can get buy-one-get-one-free on packs of four priced at Dhs192 (meaning you’ll get eight for that price). There’s also packs of 20 half price at the moment, costing Dhs440. The self-administered lateral flow test kits come with all the tools to complete an at-home test, and as well as offering free delivery online, Community Pharmacy has branches across the emirate including in Motor City, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai Marina and Wafi.

chspharmacy.ae

Boots

Cost: Dhs50 for one, Dhs192 for a pack of four

Like Community Pharmacy, several Boots stores across Dubai are selling the Panbio rapid antigen test, with both single tests and family packs available. At Boots, you’ll pay Dhs50 for one and Dhs192 for a pack of four – the at-home tests are available online and in selected Boots stores.

me.boots.com

Carrefour

Cost: Dhs39 for one

The Flowflex Covid-19 antigen home test is available for home delivery from Carrefour online. The test can be used for adults and children aged two and above. Single tests are available for Dhs39.

carrefouruae.com

Noon

Cost: From Dhs19 for one

Some of the cheapest – and largest choices – rapid antigen tests we’ve seen available to buy in Dubai are delivered by Noon. They stock generic antigen tests that are priced at Dhs19 for one and Dhs99 for five, Mylab antigen tests are Dhs22 for one and Dhs33 for two, FlowFlex are Dhs38 per test and Panbio are Dhs50 for one or Dhs450 for ten.

noon.com

For rapid result PCR tests (with results in as little as three hours) across the UAE, check out our guide to some of the fastest in-home and in-lab options available in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.