6 cool things to do in Dubai this week: Aug 15 to 18

A live performance at Bla Bla, a new bar and a fun-filled escape room to try…

Looking to try something new this week? We’ve got you covered. Whether it’s a brand new bar, drinks deal or a supper club with a cause, we’ve got all the coolest things happening in Dubai in one handy place.

Here’s 6 great things to do in Dubai this week.

Monday August 15

Start the week with a healthy breakfast

A beautiful breakfast spot whether you’re dining indoors and out, the pretty-in-pink Bounty Beets is a stalwart on Dubai’s first-meal-of-the-day scene. Breakfast is served daily, with deals available at both branches at Le Meridien Mina Seyahi and Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre. Unlimited dishes from a select breakfast menu with coffee, tea and juices is Dhs129 at Mina Seyahi and Dhs79 in Garhoud, or you can upgrade to include four healthy cocktails and it’s Dhs228 at both.

Bounty Beets, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh, 8am to 12pm, Sat and Sun. Tel: (0)4 511 7373, bountybeets.com

Bounty Beets, Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Garhoud, 9am to 12pm, Sat and Sun. Tel: (0)4 702 2455, bountybeets.com

Banish the Monday blues with a drinks deal

Home to a whole host of wallet-friendly daily deals, El Chapo’s Tacos in Studio City has added three new events to its roster. On Mondays, the oh-so-Instagrammable restaurant will serve up two hours of unlimited margaritas for Dhs179 when you order a quesidilla. Available from 4pm to closing, choices of quesidilla include chicken, carne asada, mushroom and prawns. They’re priced from Dhs59.

El Chapo’s Tacos, Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City, 4pm to 11pm, Mondays, Dhs179. Tel: (0)4 514 5411, elchapostacos.xyz

Tuesday August 16

Meet your mates at a new bar for after-work drinks

Opening this Tuesday is The Birdcage, a gorgeous new rooftop lounge and bar atop Pullman Downtown Hotel. Boasting panoramic city skyline and sunset views, The Birdcage is set to be your favourite new after-work drinks spot. The cocktail menu promises to take guests on a journey through fictitious character, Jonathan Gold’s, adventurous life in drinks; while dishes on the pan-Asian menu to look forward to include chorizo gyoza, ceviches and tiraditos, a selection of grilled meats and seafood with Porter House steak and charcoal braised lamb ribs.

The Birdcage, Pullman Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Tues to Thurs 6pm to 2am, Fri to Sun 6pm to 3am. @birdcagedubai

Wednesday August 17

Test your nerve at a new escape room

The newest addition to Nakheel Mall is GAME OVER Escape Rooms and Board Game Café. The new thrilling escape room features 12 escape rooms, 11 meta-escape rooms which use VR headsets plus a board game cafe with more than 50 plus titles for board game fans. Prices start from Dhs140 per person.

GAME OVER Escape Rooms and Board Game Café, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 577 3289. escapegameover.ae

Thursday August 18

Head to a live music night with an international headliner

British singer-songwriter Youngr, real name Dario Younger Brigham-Bowes, will headline a live set at The Tent at Bla Bla this Thursday. Known for his party track ‘Out of My System’, Youngr will be entertaining the audience and raising the roof with his exhilarating live performance. Entry is Dhs150, which gets you two house drinks too.

Bla Bla, The Beach opposite JBR, 8pm onwards, Thursday August 18, Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 584 4111, blabladubai.ae

Dine at a supper club with a cause

Deliveroo has partnered with Palestinian chef Halawa for an exclusive supper club this Thursday August 18. The multi-course menu is priced at Dhs375 and all proceeds will be used to purchase food boxes to be donated toEmirates Red Crescent. Dishes on the menu include Palestinian Musakhan, beetroot mutabbal and cheesy Knafeh Nabulsiyeh, dinerscan expect creative dishes that contribute to a good cause. If you can’t make it and still want to do good, you can donate food boxes to the underprivileged via a dedicated page on the Deliveroo App. Send a message to Chef Halawa if you want to book.

@chefhalawa