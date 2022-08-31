Disclaimer: we have no idea what 80 of them will be…

As a city of notable culinary credentials, Abu Dhabi is constantly providing fresh reasons to dine-out on. Big international brands and local restauranters have already launched some very exciting new dining destinations in 2022, but trust us, there’s so much more to come. Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, this is exhibit A…

Allo Beirut

The popular Lebanese street food chain, Allo Beirut is about to offer its first booming Allo to the people of Abu Dhabi. They’ll be bringing their wholesome collection of Levantine kebabs, sandwiches, burgers, manakish, falafel, pizza and more to the capital’s Al Najda district — putting it in sparring distance with some other notable Lebanese restaurants. And that’s a turf war we wear serviettes to. @allobeirutstreetfood

BB Social Dining

This H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai approved restaurant, BB Social Dining has been such a succesfull and influential concept in its DIFC locale, that we’re honestly surprised it hasn’t conquered the world just yet. But it’s in the works at least, following on from a first KSA outpost earlier this year — an Abu Dhabi branch at the appropriately handsome Rosewood hotel slated for a December launch, looks set to round out a big 2022 for the BB gang. If you’re wondering what to expect, we can share a few of our fave menu options to look out for. We’re huge fans of their Japanese and Korean style baos (particularly the crispy duck); the edamame hummus and crispy sprouts make for excellent mezze; and for something more substantial we’d lobby for your consideration of the wagyu katsu, beef pho and harissa lamb chops. @bbdifc

The restaurants at Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi

This iconic ‘arch-on-stilts’ hotel (the architecture formally known as Fairmont Marina Abu Dhabi) that seems to have been a part of the Corniche skyline forever, is finally opening this year. Hopefully in October. And with it, naturally a string of exciting new food and beverage offerings. We don’t have the full details just yet, but from the renders we were sent (and you can see on our full article) — we can extract some clues from the image titles: So far we have Aqua and More – Peoples Restaurant; L’Olive – Vero Italiano; Tao Tao – La Isla Beach Bar; and Marina X Lounge – Privé Lounge. We also know, for reasons that continue to baffle us, that there will be food trucks.

Flamingo Room by Tashas

We have received confirmation that a second UAE branch of Flamingo Room by Tashas will be opening somewhere in Abu Dhabi later this year (either Q3 or potentially Q4), though we cannot currently confirm or deny where that might be. The original Flamingo Room by Tashas opened its doors back in 2017 at the appropriately stunning Jumeirah Al Naseem hotel in Dubai. The striking interiors there, give sophisticated finishes to inspiration drawn directly from Africa’s enchanting wildernesses. Playful features such as meerkats and monkeys cast in bronze blend effortlessly with flamingo-pink and gold art-deco styling, and the elegance of the food and drinks menu. It’s peak safari chic.

EL&N

One of the UK capital’s most covetous cafe experiences, EL&N launched in DIFC earlier this year, and via the budget investigative journalist method of us spotting some hoardings, it appears that a second UAE branch is headed for Yas Bay Abu Dhabi. EL&N is known for stylish pink war paint, Insta-fresh menu items and an A-List celebrity following. And knowing Abu Dhabi’s penchant for posh coffees, we’re predicting this place will be booked out weeks in advance.

Yas Bay @elan_cafe

Sticky Rice

This homegrown hidden gem, a Thai Restaurant represented by a totemic cartoon duck ‘Kew’ — will be launching its first permanent fixture in Abu Dhabi, located at Yas Mall. It’s an eatery with a big following in Dubai, built off the back of highly covetous, occasionally unpronounceable, Bangkokkian cuisine — pad krapow, tamarind chicken wings, kanom tom, tom yum and of course mango sticky rice. And once you go sticky, there’s no others you’ll picky.

Yas Mall @stickyriceae

La Serre

This Parisian style bistro and boulangerie is all opening up in Yas Island’s mega mall, an import from Dubai — it offers a wide range of French foodie flair to Champs on. From plats principal such as corn fed chicken stuffed with comte cheese, turkey ham and roasted ratte potato with mushroom sauce; to more petite bites like watermelon salad with almond, mint and feta — a refreshing salad, perfect for a summers day. Because it’s a bakery you also get oven-fresh crunch baguettes, dainty quaint croissants and ooh la la, chunky tranches of traditional French toast.

Yas Mall @laserredubai

Pinky Fish

Yet another concept from MBT Restaurant Management, this seafood focused diner promises a “unique signature interactive tableside experiences”. We don’t know for sure, but from the whispers we’ve heard, it sounds like this menu will have a Mediterranean flavour. Could we see plateless servings of paellea, like a sort of European version of the Dampa serving ritual? We can’t wait to find out.

Al Qana @alqana_ae

Grand Beirut

Also at Al Qana, this will be the fourth UAE outlet of the popular Lebanese restaurant chain owned and operate by MBT Restaurant Management. The group has had a busy year, with new concepts Beirut Sur Mer and Raclette opening on Saadiyat Island to grand appraisal. The brand’s reputation for authenticity, consistency and swoon-worthy interior design makes this announcement worth getting very excited about.

Al Qana @grandbeirutuae

Kronful

There’s not a lot of info out there in the public domain, but if this is the same Kronful as the one in Beirut — Yas Mall has some big waves of Levantine comfort food on its way.

Yas Mall

Shiroi Izakaya

Again we don’t have the details on this yet, but an izakaya is a boutique Japanese restaurant, usually serving sushi or street food.

Yas Mall

All the (likely more than 80) new food and beverage outlets at Reem Mall

And here it is, how we got that figure of 94 (which to be fair we did make clear would seem like a ruse in several disclaimers). We have no confirmed opening date for these yet, but you can check out all the latest confirmed information in our most recent completion update.

