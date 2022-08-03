Run, don’t walk, to Sheikha Fatima Park…

Looking to check out a capital new restaurant in Abu Dhabi? Then plan your weekend around a visit to Mamafri, which has finally opened its doors in Sheikha Fatima Park.

The much-loved Jumeirah-born restaurant hails from Dubai, and proved so popular in the emirate that it expanded with a second Dubai location in Gate Village, DIFC back in April. The capital-based cousin of Mamafri in Sheikha Fatima Park marks the third installment of the beloved Asian-fusion restaurant.

On the menu, diners can fill their bellies with dishes like brioche buns with crispy fried chicken and sambal sauce, Japanese ramen, Malaysian shrimp curry, and kimchi fried rice for a few aromatic examples.

If the menu hasn’t already got you clearing your schedule, perhaps a glance at the jaw-dropping interiors will. The aesthetic follows the same minimalist, Japanese-inspired style of its Dubai counterparts, while making the most of the high ceiling and leafy setting. A curvaceous ceiling, earthy cream, peach and stone colours and an open kitchen have already got us dreaming of filling our feed with snaps of this hot new restaurant.

Discussing the opening earlier this year, co-founders Rashed Belhoul and Saif Al Romaithi said that the Abu Dhabi branch will be the first and only to offer a sushi bar experience, and also teased of launching a breakfast menu bursting with flavors from Southeast Asia.

The opening of Mamafri comes hot on the heels of another Dubai favourite (although this one hails from Taiwan): Din Tai Fung, which began welcoming guests to its new home in The Galleria Al Maryah Island at the end of June.

Mamafri, Sheikha Fatima Park, Al Bateen, now open. @lovemamafri