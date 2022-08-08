Dessert lovers, remain calm…

The duo of Cipriani Dolci’s in Dubai have become must-visit mall eateries, and now the chic Italian concept is bringing a slice of Venetian charm to Abu Dhabi with the opening of Cipriani Dolci Marina Mall.

Marina Mall, located just off the Corniche, took to Instagram to share that the third UAE branch of Cipriani Dolci was now open within its perimeters, inviting diners to enjoy a ‘great selection of Cipriani classics.’ A luxurious take on the Italian Pasticceria, guests can expect decadent favourites from torta di cioccolato, ice cream freshly whipped to order, lemon tart, tiramisu and more. A must-try at all Cipriani’s is the vanilla meringue cake, so we can’t wait to dig our spoons into this capital dessert in Abu Dhabi.

But as well as satisfying your sweet tooth, the Cipriani Dolci menu featuring an array of savoury dishes for a more meaty meal, including Baked Tagliolini, Scampi alla Carlina and Seppioline in Tecia.

For those unfamiliar with the brand, four generations of the Italian Cipriani family have grown a single restaurant opened in 1931 into a renowned hospitality brand all over the world. In the UAE, Cipriani’s upscale Italian restaurants can be found in DIFC in Dubai and Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi. Cipriani Dolci is the more relaxed little sister restaurant to Cipriani’s fine Italian fare, located in The Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates and now Abu Dhabi’s Marina Mall.

It’s got the same signature Italian flare as the original Harry’s Bar in Venice, with dark, glossy wood features and signature sapphire blue soft furnishings in crushed velvets. A glass patisserie counter display invites those looking for a sweet treat to salivate over the freshly baked goods.

Cipriani Dolci, Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi, 10am to 10pm daily. @ciprianidolci