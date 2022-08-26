These eco-conscious brands are perfect for the whole family…

We can all make small changes to take better care of the planet, and these eco-conscious UAE based brands are helping us one step, stretch and serum at a time. They are local, kind to the environment, and definitely worth checking out. Using natural and organically sourced materials, they are all soft on your skin and the planet in their own way.

Shiffa

What was born out of necessity, has since become a skin conscious UAE based skincare brand. It all started when Doctor Lamees Hamdan herself saw a need for organic pregnancy oil that could protect her skin and nourish her well-being. Since then Shiffa has flourished and the organic skincare brand now also caters to most skin concerns. Some of them include acne prone skin, pigmented skin and ageing skin. Their healing philosophy is one where the complexities of science is met with simplicity and natural active ingredients to heal the skin from within.

shiffa.com, @shiffabeauty

Shoeq

A fun little play on words, this shoe souk is a family-run business, founded in the UAE. With their style resembling the Spanish Avarca, created over a century ago using leather and recycled tyres to keeping farmers’ feet dry and protected. Shoeq have taken the concept and elevated the avarca into a stylish and eco-friendly shoe – achieved only by using recycled tyres. With a wide range offered to women, men and children, Shoeq has handcrafted shoes for everyone.

Shoeq, various locations around the UAE. shoeq.ae, @_shoeq_

The Asana Space Yoga Mats

The journey of the yoga mat has evolved from dry grass or silk materials, to what we see today. You can now buy a yoga mat made from just about any material that will make it comfortable enough for a vinyasa flow or two. However, this often means that they are mass produced with materials that are harmful to both the user and the planet. Because of this, The Asana Space has created yoga mats that are safe for your body and the environment alike. Its mats are carefully crafted from natural tree rubber and coloured using safe water-based inks for their Middle Eastern inspired designs. The mats come in a variety of colours based on the landscapes of the Middle East, along with smaller options for kids, which are designed slightly different patterns. Yoga is now a family affair thanks to The Asana Space.

The Asana Space, available in Virgin Megastores, Wellness 7 and Amazon. theasanaspcae.com @theasanaspcace

