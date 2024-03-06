Rewearing is caring…

Having a wardrobe clear-out? A declutter always seems like a great idea but finding a timely and cost-effective way to sell your unwanted clothes can be a hassle. Instead of individually uploading every piece of clothing to a selling site or worse, throwing them away, here are a few more sustainable ways to find your preloved clothes a new home in Dubai.

Here are the best places to buy and sell second-hand clothes in Dubai:

Endless

View this post on Instagram A post shared by endless (@endless_uae)

Endless Wardrobe is a second-hand buying and selling platform in UAE that accepts all premium, contemporary, and luxury brands like Gucci, Chanel, Rat and Boa, Self-Portrait etc – just not fast fashion brands. You can shop and sell women’s clothes, shoes, and accessories as well as homeware and children’s. Once your items have been sold, Endless will take 10 per cent commission and pay you within three to five business days.

endless.ae

Thrift for Good

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ThriftforGood (@thriftforgood)

Thrift for Good will exchange your men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing as well as textiles, bags, shoes, and books in return for store credit (Dhs10 per bag). In partnership with Gulf 4 Good, they then donate every dirham of the profit to the Sparkle Foundation in Malawi and, where needed, donate the clothes to help children around the world.

Building 8, Golden Mile Galleria, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, thriftforgood.org

La Suite

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Suite… (@lasuite_uae)

If you have a high-end selection of designer clothes to sell, look no further than La Suite – a haven for preloved premium women’s fashion. Ensure your clothes are in excellent condition before booking an appointment with the team who will photograph, market, and sell your items for you. As soon as the items are sold, you can collect your cash – minus 40 per cent commission – of the final selling price.

Home and Soul Concept Store, Umm Suqeim 1, Dubai, lasuite.ae/

Retold

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RETOLD (@shopretold)

Retold is a pre-owned fashion boutique that’s home to a variety of high-street and designer womenswear brands. Deliver your unwanted items to the store in like-new condition and sit back and relax while they take care of the rest, in return for store credit.

Warehouse 11, Red Crescent Compound, 6th Street, Al Quoz, Dubai, shopretold.com/

Reems Closet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reems Closet (@reemscloset)

You might also like 16 places to get fabulous pre-loved and thrifted apparel

For designer goods, Reems Closet will sell your old bags, shoes, accessories, and clothes in return for cash or store credit. You can shop at their Jumeirah Plaza branch or, for discounted prices, find them at La Brocante, Al Quoz once a month. Reems Closet was one of Dubai’s first vintage resale boutiques, opening in 2008.

reemscloset.com

RIOT

This retail company is promoting circular fashion, buying and selling pre-loved garms. It’s a win-win situation giving people’s wardrobes a second life, whilst generating individuals’ money to buy other clothes that they love. Here you can find pre-owned luxury items from accessories and shoes to clothes from high-end brands. All fashionistas can browse through D&G, Coach, Valentino, Burberry, Dior, Ralph Lauren and much more. Make sure RIOT is your next stop if you’re looking to shed a few items and upgrade your wardrobe.

riothere.com

Images: Social