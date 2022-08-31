Feel like switching things up this weekend?

From authentic Italian cuisine to a carvery roast, here are five new brunches to try in Dubai…

Eataly at the Beach, The Pavilion JBR

This weekend, Eataly’s first licensed venue in the UAE will host its inaugural Saturday brunch – Brunch All’Italiana. Overlooking the iconic Ain Dubai, dip into the atmosphere of Italy with a free-flowing selection of buffet classics like bruschetta con datterino arrosto and mozzarella caprese, sharing-style mains like patate al forno (oven baked baby potato) and saltimbocca di pollo alla romana (chicken medallions, sage, and beef ham), and mouthwatering desserts such as tiramisu, or signature cannoli alla siciliana (Sicilian cannoli, ricotta cheese and chocolate drop). Accompanied by an unlimited selection of drinks, from Aperol Spritz to wine sourced from Italy, and live acoustic music – this is a new must for brunch lovers.

Eataly, The Pavilion at The Beach, JBR, Dubai, 12pm to 4pm, Saturdays, Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs495 premium. Tel: (0)4 561 1185. eatalyarabia.com

The Roast by Bubbalicious, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina

Is it even a Sunday if you don’t have a roast dinner with all the trimmings? We think not. A Dubai brunch institution like no other, Bubbalicious, launches their royal new brunch called The Roast by Bubbalicious, this weekend. The Sunday brunch consists of seven carvery options, a fish ‘n’ chip shop, and a British balti serving up typical curries you’d find in your home town. Help yourself to free-flowing sips from one of the beverage stations serving up gin mixes, sparkling, bucks fizz, and espresso martinis. All of this while the little ones engage in a range of fun, supervised activities from magic shows to mini golf. What more could you ask for?

Mina’s Kitchen, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai, 1pm to 4pm, Sundays, Dhs595 bubbly, Dhs450 house, Dhs350 soft, Dhs200 children between 6 and 12 years. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. minaskitchendubai.com @minaskitchen_dxb

Poolside Brunch at the Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai

Fancy a dip? Address Sky View’s Poolside Brunch boasts unrivalled views of the Burj Khalifa, live DJ entertainment, and three hours of access to traditional and exotic brunch favourites. Satisfy your appetite and enjoy a lazy afternoon by the pool with family and friends, the perfect way to unwind after a busy week.

The Restaurant at Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, 1.30pm to 4pm, Saturdays, Dhs295 soft beverages, Dhs395 house, Dhs495 premium. Tel: (0)4 436 8888. addresshotels.com

The Great Britpop Brunch, Dukes The Palm

If you are a lover of cheesy British music, this one is for you. Located on Palm Jumeirah with views of Dubai Marina, the Britpop Brunch takes you back to the nineties and noughties with sounds from Oasis, All Saints, Spice Girls, Take That and classic British dishes that will leave you feeling nostalgic. From Scotland’s haggis and salmon to England’s chicken and mushroom pie, English scones to apple crumble, there’s something for everyone, even the pickiest eaters. If that wasn’t enough, guests receive complimentary access to the lazy river, Dukes’ beautiful infinity pool, and Dukesy Kids Club for kids under 12.

Great British Restaurant, Dukes the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 1pm to 4pm, Saturdays, Dhs299 soft, Dhs349 house, Dhs399 bubbly, 50 per cent discount kids 6 to 12 years, kids under 6 free. Tel: (0)4 455 1101 dukesthepalm.com/great-british-restaurant

London Social, The Ritz-Carlton Dubai

The London Social brunch is returning for a new season this weekend and we don’t know which is better: the picture-perfect backdrop of the beach and Ain Dubai or the London underground themed cooking stations and stalls. The brunch showcases the best of London’s diverse gastronomy with a variety of cuisines from butter chicken to crispy duck pancakes and everything in-between. Don’t forget to leave room for cheese and crackers and pick ‘n’ mix from Ye Old Sweet Shop.

The Ritz Carlton, JBR, 1pm to 4pm, Saturdays, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs650 premium, 50 per cent discount kids six to 12 years, kids under five free. Tel: (0)4 318 6150. ritzcarlton.com/london-social

Images: Supplied