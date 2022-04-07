The brand’s third Dubai venue will offer a quintessential taste of Italy…

Eataly at Pavilion at The Beach – Jumeirah Beach Residence has officially opened its doors. Eataly at The Beach is one of the largest Italian food market and restaurant concepts. It makes up one of the five restaurants to open at Dubai’s latest multi-venue culinary destination and will bring a slice of Italy to the new foodie destination.

It spans 8,000 square feet over two floors. There’s an open bar and an outdoor terrace on both floors with great views of the Arabian Gulf and Ain Dubai. Lunch and dinner are currently being served up and you can choose to either dine in or take it away to enjoy at home.

The menu features antipasti, pasta, pizza, dolci and crudi di mare e ostriche – all prepared with high-quality local ingredients. At this venue alone, you will be able to enjoy fresh seafood including raw fish and oysters. An open charcoal grill used to flame cook different types of meat in an open kitchen experience.

Oh, and cheese fans, we have some brie-lliant news for you. There is a dedicated room with a wide selection of Italian cheeses, cold cuts, olive oil, balsamic vinegar and bread.

The team will soon launch a century-old traditional Italian – aperitivo and breakfast.

Want to whip up some deliciousness at home? You can shop over 400 dry products, fresh produce and other high-quality ingredients at the in-house store.

The venue will also soon offer signature educational masterclasses in its seafront setting. You will be guided by Eataly at The Beach’s in-house chefs catering to both adults and children.

Other restaurants currently opened at Pavilion at The Beach are Hurricane’s Grill & Bar serving up steaks, ribs and flame-grilled meats. The second to open is Akiba Dori dishing out their famous signature street food and pizza and more. Popular Business Bay venue La Mezcaleria’s new second outpost also opened its doors earlier this month.

Eataly at The Beach, Pavilion at The Beach – Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai open daily 11am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 590 5090. thebeach.ae

Images: Supplied