Capital ideas for your week…

Brand new week, a brand new chance to make it the best one ever. We’re here to help you get started on that mission.

Here’s a great list of things you can do to make your week in Abu Dhabi all the more fun.

Monday, August 29

Get creative at L’Atelier Des Arts

L’Atelier Des Arts, Mohammed Bin Khalifa Street, 9am to 10pm daily, sessions priced from Dhs105. Tel: (056) 400 2165, @latelierdesarts

Tuesday, August 30

Enjoy the sundowner deal at Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar

Siddharta Lounge offers a sundowner deal that includes a selected range of drinks, including cocktails with a side nibble for just Dhs35. There are patatas bravas and prawn tempura with a ponzu dipping sauce and much more. The deal is available from 6pm to 8pm between Monday to Thursday.

Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, open daily 6pm to 2am. Tel: (0)50 601 1194, @thetrilogybybuddhabar

Flex your brain power at a quiz night

Want to show off your general knowledge? Head to Up & Below with friends for a brand new quiz night. DJ Sonya Mac from Radio 1 hosts the night and you can enjoy a buy-one-get-one deal across the food and beverage menu all night long. It takes place from 8pm to 10pm.

Up & Below, Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)52 914 1207, diningatcourtyardabudhabi.com

Wednesday, August 31

Enjoy a light meal at Oak Room

Your turn to choose date night? Overwhelming desire to ‘treat yo’self’ to some mighty fine mid-week dining? Oak Room has you covered. On Wednesdays and Thursdays, guests can choose either two or three courses from some of the restaurant’s most popular starters, mains and desserts. You, the diner, net a tidy little saving with the two course option priced at just Dhs175, or for a delightfully indulgent feast — choose three gourmet courses for Dhs210. Highlights of the offering include homemade ricotta, their legendary prime ribeye, crispy salmon and of course that most regal of British desserts — Eton mess. Make a night of it by adding on two house beverages for Dhs75.

The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, Abu Dhabi, Wed to Thu 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (02) 208 0000, @OakRoomAbuDhabi

Relax with a Rose & Oudh Haute Couture treatment

The most palatial address in the capital just got that little bit more luxurious with the unveiling of The Hideaway by Emirates Palace Spa. Described as an intimate sanctuary for the senses, prepare to bliss out at this new beauty and wellbeing spot, accessed by a secret pathway within the grounds of the grand Emirates Palace. One of the signature treatments is the bespoke Rose & Oudh Haute Couture treatment, which features Sodashi’s luxurious oil of oud and a cultural touchstone of Emirati identity – combined with techniques inspired by the Arabian tradition of heartfelt hospitality, customised to individual needs. The massage concludes with velvety rose cream application to the energy access points of the body, the hands and the feet in a luxurious and healing environment, leaving guests rejuvenated and re-energised.

The Hideaway by Emirates Palace Spa, Emirates Palace, 10am to 9pm daily. Tel: (0)2 690 7885, mandarinoriental.com

Thursday, September 1

Tuck into an unlimited pizza and pasta lunch

Pizza and pasta fans, take note. One of our favourite new Abu Dhabi restaurants — Antonia, has launched an unlimited pizza and pasta promotion deal that you need to check out. Pick from a food-only package for Dhs95 or if you want two house beverages with your meal, pay Dhs135. Pizza options you can pick from include Margherita, burrata, diavola, and more while pasta fans can pick from penne arabiatta, rigatoni alla carbonara, tagliatelle alla bolognese, etc. It’s available from 12pm to 3pm.

Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, unlimited lunch promotion Mon to Thu, midday to 3pm. Tel: (02) 667 2554, @antonia.uae

Images: Supplied