5 brilliant ladies' day deals in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi ladies, have we got a treat for you. If you’re looking for a pool day that’ll give you more bang for your buck, say hello to this collection of ladies’ day deals. There’s discounted entry at some of the capital’s top beach clubs, and they’re even throwing in lunch, free drinks and live entertainment.

Here’s 5 excellent ladies’ day deals in Abu Dhabi.

Café del Mar Abu Dhabi

Bringing a sizzling slice of the Mediterranean to Yas Bay is chic beach club Café Del Mar. The hottest new beach club in Abu Dhabi treats ladies on both Monday and Tuesday with its ladies’ day deal, where Dhs120 gets you entry, a platter of canapes and 5 selected drinks.

Café Del Mar Abu Dhabi, Yas Bay, Yas Island, 10am onwards, Mon and Tues, Dhs120. Tel: (0)50 402 2283, cafedelmarabudhabi.com

Cove Beach Abu Dhabi

Dubai’s original ladies’ day deal at Cove Beach proved so popular, it was a no-brainer to export it to the Abu Dhabi outpost when Cove Beach Maker’s District opened its doors. In Abu Dhabi, Rose All Day is every Sunday from 2pm to 7pm, where ladies can sip on unlimited beverages, graze on a chef’s selection of bites and enjoy access to the pool and beach all for Dhs149. Bringing the boys along? The same deal is Dhs249 for guys.

Cove Beach Maker’s District, Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, 2pm to 7pm, Sunday, Dhs149. Tel: (0)56 3987895, covebeachabudhabi.com

Kai Beach

A new addition to the tan-topping Saadiyat Island scene is Kai Beach, located on the seafront space once held by Saadiyat Public Beach. Kai Beach’s pristine 500 metre stretch of sun-blanched sand is served with food and beverage from an on-site MLT food truck. On Thursdays, it’s all about the ladies, with access exclusively reserved for women. The rate remains the same – with entry priced at Dhs75.

Kai Beach, Saadiyat Island, 7am to sunset, Thursdays, Dhs75. Tel: (0)50 283 5795, kaibeachsaadiyat.com

Saadiyat Beach Club

This particular private pool complex is without doubt in the top tier of beach clubs for looks and facilities. Entry prices differ each day during summer, with entry ranging from Dhs120 to Dhs350 depending on the day of the week. On Tuesday, it’s all about the girls at Saadiyat Beach Club, where ladies pay Dhs199 for entry to the sugary sands and azure pool, plus unlimited selected beverages from 1pm to 5pm. There’s also a second ladies-only deal on Fridays, with entry discounted to Dhs120.

Saadiyat Beach Club, Saadiyat Island, 1pm to 5pm, Tuesdays, Dhs199. Tel: (02) 656 3500, saadiyatbeachclub.ae

Yas Waterworld

Ladies, if you prefer adventure thrills over unlimited food and drinks, you’ll be glad to know that Yas Waterworld’s Ladies Season is running all summer long. Every Friday between 5pm and 11pm until August 26, the award-winning water park is open only to women which means mothers, daughters and friends can enjoy unlimited water adventures in complete privacy. The slides and attractions tell the story of an Emirati child, Dana who is searching for a lost pearl and there are more 40 rip-roaring experiences to pick from such as Dawwama, Bubbles Barrel, Hamlool’s Humps, Bandit Bomber or the Amwaj Wave Pool. Tickets are Dhs240.