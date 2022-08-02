Priced from Dhs199…

Boyband fans are in for a treat this September, as famed Irish boyband Westlife are set to perform in Abu Dhabi for the first time. The four-piece Irish boyband are headed to the capital on Thursday September 29 and will perform at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

And Live Nation, the organisers of the event, just released an update on tickets: they go on sale on Friday August 5 at 12pm, so mark your calendars. Tickets will be priced from Dhs199 and will be available from livenation.me and ticketmaster.ae from Friday.

For those heading to the concert from Dubai, there will also be the option to book a shuttle bus that will go straight to the Etihad Arena for an additional Dhs59.

As well as performing in Abu Dhabi, Westlife will bring their The Wild Dreams Tour to Riyadh a day prior on Wednesday September 28.

It’s been a while since Westlife took to the stage in the UAE. The band previously performed in Dubai in August 2019, when they were among the first acts to take to the Coca-Cola Arena stage.

Westlife first broke into the harts with their debut single, Swear It Again, and went on to have a string of hits including What Makes A Man, World of Our Own and Flying Without Wings. Fans can expect to hear all these – and more – when Shane Filan, Mark Feehily, Nicky Byrne and Kian Egan perform in Abu Dhabi in September.

A big year for entertainment in Abu Dhabi

Between music festivals, comedy gigs, pantomimes and touring Broadway productions, Abu Dhabi has a lot to look forward to over the coming months.

Alongside Westlife, huge music stars confirmed for gigs in the capital include Brit-pop-rock indie outfit Kaiser Chiefs; electro-banger G-unit, Clean Bandit; and the lead of legendary British band Oasis, Liam Gallagher, who will all perform at Club Social in October. Then in November, beloved Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will headline at Etihad Park.