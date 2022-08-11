Prepare to get your sweat on at this gym-meets-nightclub…

They’re self-described as London’s ‘king of gyms’, and now renowned fitness studio 1Rebel is set to open its doors in Dubai. The brand’s newly launched Instagram account @1rebel_uae advertises that the brand’s first UAE branch will open in DIFC’s ICD Brookfield Place in October.

Fitness fans can prepare to get their sweat on in 1Rebel’s signature part fitness studio, part nightclub space. The brand is synonymous with pairing fast-paced workouts with LED strobe lights and epic playlists, so you can be assured of a full body workout in a fun-filled environment. According to the website, there will be three workouts to try; Ride (spin), Reshape (treadmill and weights) and 1Rebel’s first ever open gym floor featuring cardio, resistance, free weights and a strength zone.

In the UK, the brand also offers Reformer (pilates), Rumble (boxing) and Rig (bike, row, bench and rig), so we’ll have to wait and see if these get added to the roster of classes at 1Rebel DIFC.

Born in the British capital, you’ll find a dozen 1Rebel studios dotted across the city. The brand already exists in the Middle East, having added a male and female studio in Saudi Arabia to its expanding international empire in January 2021.

When it opens in October, 1Rebel will be in good company in the swanky ICD Brookfield building. Already home to private members club The Arts Club, new additions will come in the form of fun-dining French restaurant Josette, from the hospitality masterminds behind Il Borro and Alici; and Tom Arnel’s hotly anticipated opening, The Guild. While DIFC will be the first branch of 1Rebel in the UAE, there are already plans for a second in Dubai Marina. 1Rebel will bring its high-paced workouts to W Dubai – Mina Seyahi early next year. Stay tuned…

1Rebel, ICD Brookfield Place, Al Mustaqbal Street, DIFC, opening October 2022. 1rebel.com/ae