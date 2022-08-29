The poolside stage is all set…

Missing out on visiting your favourite Dubai hotspot – Zero Gravity? You’ll be thrilled to know that the legendary pool and beach club has reopened its doors after being closed for a few days.

Zero Gravity underwent some refurbishment during its closure, but you can once again add it to your list of things to do this weekend.

The pool and beach club is all prepared for the upcoming season with a rejuvenated glass-fronted pool. With that box ticked – what else makes for a great weekend in Dubai? Well, for most of us, the answer is brunch and you’ll be thrilled to know that the popular all-inclusive pool and beach brunch is also returning on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

But the party doesn’t end there…

Zero Gravity has also prepared a full list of DJs, musicians and entertainers who will be heading back outdoors at the poolside stage during the cooler season.

Two international DJs are back due to popular demand – English electronic music DJ Riton and legendary UK Garage DJ EZ.

Riton, whose real name is Henry Smithson is the musician behind the popular ‘Rinse & Repat’ beats, but it was his 2021 remix of Nightcrawlers ‘Push The Feeling On’ with the Tik Tok vocals of Mufasa and Hypeman’s ‘Friday’ that catapulted him to superstardom. Want to hear him perform? He will be at Zero Gravity on September 17 at the Tropical Brunch. The party includes pool and beach access from 10am, buffet and live food stations plus Zero Gravity’s bottomless pineapple cups (of course).

The tropical brunch with Riton costs Dhs349 for the girls and Dhs399 for the guys. It runs from 1pm to 5pm.

For fans of Garage music, DJ EZ will be making his long-awaited return to Dubai on Saturday, October 1. He will be performing under the stars to – what is expected to be – a night packed with fans. He’ll be headlining a special Saturday night party brunch including unlimited food and beverages from 9pm to 1am.

It will cost you Dhs349 for the ladies and Dhs399 for the guys. It includes unlimited food and beverages from 9pm to 1am.

Do note, that both events will be walk-in, so head there early.

Want to attend one of their usual brunches?

On Friday, the Salut brunch will cost you Dhs249 for the ladies and Dhs299 for the gents; Saturday’s Tropical Brunch will cost you Dhs349 for the ladies and Dhs399 for the guys, and Sunday’s Supernatutal Brunch will cost you Dhs299 for the ladies and Dhs349 for guys.

Reserve your spot on 04 399 0009.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae

Images: Supplied and social