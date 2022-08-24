The pictures were shared by Fazza alongside a string of snaps from a recent shooting trip…

Where do the Dubai royals like to take their summer holiday? The lush Yorkshire dales it turns out. In a recent post on Instagram, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai has given a glimpse into family life on holiday, sharing sweet snaps of his two children with their grandfather, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

In a duo of heartwarming snaps shared by Dubai’s Crown Prince, Sheikh Mohammed is seen spending time with Sheikh Hamdan’s twins: Sheikha and Rashid. In the first snap, Sheikh Mohammed gently helps Sheikha stand up in a doorway, with the little tot looking like she’s ready to head out on an adventure. In the picture of Sheikh Mohammed with his grandson Rashid, the two are seen playing in the garden on a cloudy day in the British countryside.

Earlier in the day, Sheikh Hamdan, fondly known as Fazza, shared pictures from a family shooting trip, in which he and Sheikh Mohammed were pictured during a gloomy day enjoying the British countryside.

The 10 snaps shared with Faz’s 14.6 million Instagram followers were simply captioned “#Yorkshire #family #friends”. Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Hamdan were joined by a larger group, all dressed warmly for an outing in the countryside, which also included Fazza’s uncle, uncle Saeed.

It’s not the first time this summer that Sheikh Hamdan has shared pictures from his summer travels in the UK. In July, a video of the ever-friendly Crown Prince meeting fans in London went viral on social media.