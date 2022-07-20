The Crown Prince is currently on vacation…

A video of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai has gone viral within a day of being uploaded on Instagram.

The royal is seen meeting Dubai residents in London, where he is vacationing for the summer. He poses from inside his car for some selfies with them. It has garnered nearly 20,000 likes so far.

The video was posted by Ahmad Jaber Al Harbi, a friend and common travel companion of the Crown Prince and was captioned: “When a Dubai resident spotted @faz3 in #London”.

Sheikh Hamdan has been Crown Prince of Dubai since 2008. He is popularly known as Fazza, the name under which he publishes his poetry. In case you’re curious, it translates to ‘the one who helps’ in English.

Residents of Dubai are familiar with Sheikh Hamdan’s love of animals and adventure, and his forward-thinking nature and passion for the country. He is a much-loved figure across the globe.

The Crown Prince usually passes time in the UK every summer.

This isn’t the first time Sheikh Hamdan has gone viral…

In September 2021, a chance meeting between Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman, on a London street went viral online.

Sheikh Hamdan also embraces Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President of the UAE Football Association. The encounter was near Selfridges department store in Oxford Street.

