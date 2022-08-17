The DJ line-up includes DJ Jay R the superstar and DJ Soso…

The creative juices are always flowing in the breezy boardroom of the Al Maya Island’s paradise island party planning commission. Issuing a manifesto of mash up that’s remixed weekly and keys up a themed rave-o-lution with symphonic beats, sun lounging seats, chilled beverage treats and tasty party eats.

These Al Maya Island & Resort Saturday sessions attract some of Abu Dhabi’s best-respected DJ-ing talent and this weekend’s sonic ensemble is no different with both DJ Jay R the superstar and DJ Soso headlining on the ones and twos.

Going down every Saturday between 10am (the party kicks off at midday, but island access begins at 10am) and 8.30pm, tickets are priced at Dhs250 which includes Dhs100 of food and beverage credit and your boat transfers. Although ladies can get in free before midday, also for Saturdays, there’s a strict policy that all day guests must be over 21.

In it to win it

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Maya Island & Resort (@almayaisland)

Feeling lucky? There’s currently a competition running on AL Maya’s IG page offering a prize of two free tickets to the Castaway festivities. The winner announcement is due on Friday, so if you’re hanging on for the mic drop moment — it’ll be a close call.

Ships ahoy

The ferry service to Al Maya Island depart from a docking space located close to the Presidential Palace. The boat transfer duration is between 10 and 15 minutes (depending on the vessel and the conditions. The cost of the trip is included in your day pass. 𝐀𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐲𝐚 𝐈𝐬𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐭 𝐉𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐲 –

𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐬

Outbound to the island, there ferry timings are hourly from: 10am to 5pm.

Coming back from the island, those homeward trips depart from Al Maya hourly from 1.30pm to 8.30pm.

For bookings call (02) 667 7777, WhatsApp (056) 818 5408 or visit almayauae.com. Al Maya Island & Resort, Saturdays 10am to 8.30pm. Tel: (02) 667 7777, @almayaisland

Images: Instagram