Each year, there comes a time when temperatures approach and even touch the boiling 50-degree centigrade mark. And, we hate to be the bearer of bad news, but that dreaded time is fast approaching, maybe as soon as this week.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), yesterday Al Jazeera in Al Dhafra Region has the highest temperature recorded at an eye-watering 49.1 degrees C.

Here’s a look at the weather conditions for the coming week for the whole of the UAE.

According to the post above, the hottest it will be for Abu Dhabi this week will be 47 degrees centigrade on Tuesday, while Al Ain will face the same high temperature for most of the week. In Dubai, the highest temperature according to NCM will be 45 degrees centigrade on Monday and Tuesday.

To give you some slightly better news though, there is still rain in certain parts of the country. Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Al Ain saw light to moderate rainfall yesterday evening and more rain is to be expected.

So, what is the hottest temp ever recorded in the UAE?

The official record for the UAE’s highest ever temp — and remember these are recorded in the shade, by specialist calibrated equipment, so the Insta Story screenshots of your car’s thermometer don’t count Susan — was July 2002, an eye-sweating 52.1ºC (125.78ºF).

The National Centre of Meteorology & Seismology (NCMS) has collected data at a weather station near Dubai International Airport for 44 years, from 1977 to 2021.

And the findings? Well, almost all of the temperature indicators peak in August, meaning overall that is the hottest month in Dubai.

Phew, it’s time to get serious about that sunscreen!

Images: Getty Images