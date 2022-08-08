Voting is now open for the What's On Nightlife Awards 2022
Four of the 21 winners are decided by you…
Party people, get your thinking caps on: voting is now open for the four public vote categories of the What’s On Nightlife Awards 2022.
If you missed it, last week we unveiled all the nominees for the What’s On Nightlife Awards 2022, which will celebrate the region’s best nightlife in a glittering beach party at Zero Gravity on Wednesday October 26. Of the 21 categories, What’s On’s panel of experts and editors pick the majority of winners. But four public vote categories: Best Ladies’ Night, Best Ladies’ Day, Best Party Brunch and Best Evening Brunch, are in your hands. Voting is now open, and you’ve got until Sunday September 18 to cast your votes.
These are some of the most hotly contested, and most popular, events in the city – so we don’t envy you having to decide who to crown your winners.
If you need a reminder, below are the nominations for all the public vote categories, or you can see a full list of all nominees here.
BEST LADIES’ NIGHT
Bar Du Port
Butterfly, Zero Gravity
Crazy Rich Ladies’ Night, Maiden Shanghai
Disturbia, La Mezcaleria at The Oberoi
Go Geisha, Asia Asia
Glasshouse at Soho Garden Meydan
Hera, Paros
The Hideout
Iris
Just Fine Cuts, STK Dubai JBR
La Coco
The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill
Mr Miyagi’s
The Penthouse
Pum Pum Party, Miss Lily’s
Sparkle, Twenty Three Rooftop
Treehouse
Vault
Vibes and Views by Luv Events, Seven Sisters
Yingsu
BEST LADIES’ DAY
Andreea’s
Barasti Beach
Daysies, White Beach
Ladies Who Drift, Drift Beach Dubai
Miami Beats, Bla Bla
Not Another Ladies’ Day, Wet Deck
Poolside Chic, Nikki Beach Dubai
Praia, Five Palm Jumeirah
Rosé All Day, Cove Beach Dubai
Zero Gravity
BEST PARTY BRUNCH
Brunch du Port, Bar Du Port
Brunch Refined, Akira Back Dubai
Bubbalicious, The Westin Mina Seyahi
Brunch on 54, CE LA VI
Coya
Fiesta Brunch, Salero Tapas & Bodega
Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen
Hidden, Cavo
Hola
Iris
La Mezcaleria at The Oberoi
Lock, Stock & Live, Lock Stock & Barrel JBR
Naughty Noodles Brunch, Maiden Shanghai
Nomad Brunch, Soul Street
Saffron 2.0, Atlantis The Palm
Secret Garden Brunch, Flair 5
Secret Wonderland Brunch, Treehouse
Secret Jungle Brunch, Mamazonia
Spice Route Brunch, Asia Asia
Sundown Brunch at Seven Sisters by LUV Events
Wanderlust, JW Marriott Marquis
Zero Gravity
BEST EVENING BRUNCH
Azucar Brunch, Sante Ria
Back to Brooklyn, Motorino
Boldly Night Brunch, BA Boldly Asian
Maskerade Evening Brunch, The Penthouse
Mezzanine Bar + Kitchen
Nisi Night Brunch, Paros
Rare, STK Dubai JBR
Secret Dinner Party, 3BK
Saturday Baby, Baby Q
Shades of Play, Play
The Stage Brunch, Jazz@PizzaExpress
Sumo Sass, KOYO
You can find all the details on the event of the year right here: whatson.ae/nightlife-awards