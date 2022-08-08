Voting is now open for the What's On Nightlife Awards 2022

Four of the 21 winners are decided by you…

Party people, get your thinking caps on: voting is now open for the four public vote categories of the What’s On Nightlife Awards 2022.

CLICK HERE TO CAST YOUR VOTES

If you missed it, last week we unveiled all the nominees for the What’s On Nightlife Awards 2022, which will celebrate the region’s best nightlife in a glittering beach party at Zero Gravity on Wednesday October 26. Of the 21 categories, What’s On’s panel of experts and editors pick the majority of winners. But four public vote categories: Best Ladies’ Night, Best Ladies’ Day, Best Party Brunch and Best Evening Brunch, are in your hands. Voting is now open, and you’ve got until Sunday September 18 to cast your votes.

These are some of the most hotly contested, and most popular, events in the city – so we don’t envy you having to decide who to crown your winners.

If you need a reminder, below are the nominations for all the public vote categories, or you can see a full list of all nominees here.