12 cool things to do in Dubai this weekend: Sept 23 to 25

Still got some gaps in your calendar to fill up?

September is in full swing and it feels as though there are hundreds of things going on in Dubai right now. Feeling spoilt for choice? That’s why we’re here. From baking classes to secret parties, here are 12 of the coolest things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, September 23

Go to a pyjama party at this board game café

Too tired to go out? Let’s face it, who doesn’t dream of staying in their pjs all day. This newly-opened board game café, Unwind Cafe, is hosting a PJ party this Friday with snacks, unlimited board games, and movies. Put on your comfiest pair of pyjamas and slippers and jump into a world of nostalgia with games like Monopoly, Ludo, and Scrabble. There’s even an e-gaming corner which has FIFA and Call of Duty. Got the munchies? On the menu: mushroom risotto, buffalo chicken pizza, or if you have a sweet tooth, try their deconstructed cheesecake. Grab your friend, your date, or a whole group and book your slots now: linktr.ee/unwinddubai

PJ Party, Unwind Cafe, Tower B Park Gate Residences, Zaabeel. Friday, 23 September, 10pm to 2am. Tel:(0)4 3366611, @unwinddubai /unwinddubai.com

Learn how to make speciality coffee at Cassette Dubai

For one day only, Dubai’s favourite café hidden gem is hosting a free workshop day on coffee. Cassette and their coffee supplier Seven Fortunes are ready to share their secrets to making a great cup of coffee, every time. Guests will learn about a range of brewing methods from V60 to Aeropress, freshly grind the beans, and taste test each method.

Speciality coffee day, Cassette, The Courtyard, Al Quoz, Dubai. Friday, September 23. 8am to 6pm. Free to attend. cassette.ae

Treat the little ones to a baking workshop with Sweeties

Wouldn’t it be lovely to bake with the children without having to clean the kitchen for almost one week after? Luckily, Mondoux’s popular workshop, Sweetie, has become a permanent feature at the Dubai Creek Harbour restaurant. Every Friday at 3pm, kids can join in a baking class led by experienced pastry chefs while parents can relax and enjoy a cup of coffee (without being disturbed). Each week, they’re cooking up something new from indulgent brownies to delicious cheesecake. The price of the Sweeties workshop is Dhs150 which includes a branded t-shirt, lunch with drink and dessert, plus parents will receive 20 per cent off their meal.

Dubai Creek Harbour. Fridays, 3pm to 4.30pm. Dhs150. Children aged 5 to 12 years. Tel:(0)50 1189401.

Ultimate Friday feels with Secret Parties

This buzzy pool party scene is the perfect place to kick-start your weekend. With a DJ blasting tunes throughout the afternoon, Instagram-worthy live performers, and picturesque views of Dubai Marina, Disconnected by Secret Parties promises an unforgettable afternoon. Packages start from Dhs100 for ladies including three beverages or Dhs199 for three hours of unlimited drinks and lunch. Men can pay Dhs299 for five complimentary beverages and lunch. The opening event last week sold out almost immediately so we recommend getting your tickets asap if this sounds like your cup of tea. There’s also an after-party from 4pm to 7pm.

Fluid Beach Club, Th8 Palm, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah. Friday, 12pm to 4pm. Ladies from Dhs100, gents from Dhs299. secret-parties.com

See a stunning fireworks display

In celebration of Saudi National Day, you can expect to see fireworks in Dubai this weekend. Taking place at 9pm on Friday September 23, the dazzling display will light up the skies at The Beach, JBR. Whether you’re heading to one of the restaurants at JBR, or any of the waterfront restaurants on Bluewaters, make sure you head outdoors for 9pm so you can catch the pretty displays of fireworks.

The Beach, JBR, off Dubai Marina, 9pm, Friday September 23. thebeach.ae

Saturday, September 24

Check out this new glam brunch in DIFC

Jazz hands at the ready. Located on the 18th floor of the Waldorf Astoria DIFC, Bull and Bear are hosting a Best of Broadway-themed brunch every Saturday. Expect unlimited appetizers, mains, desserts, and drinks all afternoon while live singers will perform all the classic Broadway hits. Menu highlights include tuna Nicoise, beef tartare, spiced prawn buns, striploin wagyu, and to end on a sweet note, banoffee pie.

Bull and Bear, Waldorf Astoria DIFC, Dubai. Saturday 1pm to 5pm. Dhs300 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs750 sparkling. Tel:(0)4 515 9888. @bullandbear.difc

Breathtaking city break at the SLS hotel

For a little downtime without the packing and stress of jetting off somewhere far away, this five-star hotel has everything you need for the ultimate staycation this weekend. Views? Check. Luxury room? Check. Brunch for two? Check. First-class food? Check. Pool party? Check. Live entertainment? Check. This restorative SLS staycation is available throughout September and includes all of the above and a one-night stay for two for Dhs1,499. Now can you see yourself sipping cocktails by the pool this weekend?

SLS Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai, Dhs1,499 for a one-night stay in a signature room and brunch for two. Valid until September 30. Tel:(0)4 607 0757, sbe.com

Start getting festive at this Diwali market

The one-month countdown is on and if you’re feeling a little underprepared this year, head to the IED Diwali Mela to turn your festive mode on. Shop from over 100 homegrown brands across clothing, jewellery, skincare, and home decor. Plus, every visitor will win two dance classes at the Mad About Dance Dubai Academy. Located in the Doubletree by Hilton hotel in Burjuman, the market is free for all to attend. Happy shopping!

Doubletree by Hilton, next to Burjuman Mall, Al Mankhool. Saturday, September 24. 12pm to 10pm. Free entry.

Dine alfresco on a gorgeous outdoor terrace

Finally the cooler weather is coming back, and what better way to celebrate than dining outdoors? The oh-so-pretty Scalini is a superb spot for upscale Southern Italian dishes in a refined setting, and they’ve just unveiled their beautiful new terrace. Reminiscent of a serene spot on the Amalfi Coast, snag a table under the citrus tree and enjoy a leisurely lunch or intimate evening meal.

Scalini, Restaurant Village, Four Seasons Resort Jumeirah, daily, 12pm onwards. Tel: (0)4 349 0068, scalini-dubai.com

Sunday, September 25

Blow off some steam at a Muay Thai class

The workout you didn’t know you needed. Whether you are looking to learn a new skill or simply burn some calories in a fun way, Boxica has hit the nail on the head (no pun intended) with its legendary classes and dedicated Muay Thai outdoor area. New to the club? Get your first three classes for just Dhs149.

Muay Thai, Boxica, The Hive, Studio City, Dubai. Sundays, 8.30am. Tel:(0)55 483 8361, linktr.ee/boxica

Satisfy your cravings at this Parisian breakfast spot

Flaky Pastry is Dubai’s first Croissanterie serving the freshest and flakiest viennoiseries. Fresh-out-the-oven, this is more than your average bakery and a must-try for a breakfast of Parisian dreams. From flaky cheesecake to pistachio and rose stuffed croissants, you may want to get your camera at the ready.

Flaky Pastry, City Walk, Dubai. 8am to 8pm. @flakypastrydubai

Round out the weekend with a Sunday beach brunch

For those wanting to squeeze every bit of fun out of the weekend, February 30 hosts a fun-filled Sunday brunch offering four hours of its signature festive vibe. On the food front, chef Reif Othman has created a menu of grazing bites that start with nibbles of edamame, crispy beef and seared salmon. For main course, there’s an a la carte offering that includes crowd-pleasing beef burgers and penne tomato, plus grilled chicken and Chilean seabass. A sweet way to end the afternoon, the dessert options range from baklava cheesecake and chocolate fondant to a zesty fruit platter or creamy mochi.