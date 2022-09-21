‘Cause baby, you’re a firework…

In celebration of Saudi National Day, you can expect to see fireworks in Dubai this weekend. Taking place at 9pm on Friday September 23, the dazzling display will light up the skies at The Beach, JBR.

Whether you’re heading to one of the restaurants at JBR, or any of the waterfront restaurants on Bluewaters, make sure you head outdoors for 9pm so you can catch the pretty displays of fireworks.

To commemorate the 1932 royal proclamation by King Abdulaziz Al Saud renaming the Kingdom to Saudi Arabia, the country celebrates Saudi National Day on September 23 every year. Across Dubai there will be celebrations as the emirate honours Saudi Arabia on its 92nd National Day, with festivities being held across all weekend long from Friday September 23 to Monday 26.

Aside from fireworks…

Dubai has come up with many inventive ways to celebrate Saudi National Day this weekend. To further commemorate this special day, Dubai will be illuminating the Burj Al Arab, Ain Dubai and Dubai Frame with the colours of the Saudi flag. All visitors and residents will be able to enjoy these spectacular sights on Friday September 23 from 7pm.

Other ways to celebrate

For those needing a bit of retail therapy, you can enjoy promotions as part of the Saudi National Day celebrations, with 25 to 75 per cent off across stores in the Dubai Mall.

However, if your looking for something a bit more adventurous, kids go free to Dubai Parks and Restorts from Friday September 23 until Wednesday September 28 – perfect for a family day out.

Those looking to experience a slice of Saudi culture can enjoy traditional dancing at City Centre Mirdif, City Walk, Nakheel Mall, Dubai Festival City Mall and Bluewaters. Various shows will take place from 4pm to 10pm on Friday September 23.

Images: provided