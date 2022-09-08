The American trio will headline Hard Rock Cafe next month…

They’ve racked up 16 billion YouTube views and released renditions of some of the biggest songs on the planet, and now Boyce Avenue fans can look forward to seeing the band live in Dubai next month. The three-piece, who hail from Florida, will perform at Hard Rock Cafe in Dubai Festival City on Sunday October 2.

Tickets will go on sale at 12pm on Friday September 9, priced from Dhs299.

The three Manzano brothers that make up Boyce Avenue – Alejandro Luis, Daniel Enrique, and Fabian Rafael – first formed their band in 2004, but it wasn’t until 2007 that they found fame on YouTube. The band have since rocked up over 16 billion YouTube views of both their classic covers and original songs, all of which you can expect to hear when they take to the stage in Dubai next month.

Some of the most popular covers Boyce Avenue have done include a rendition of Miley Cyrus’ We Can’t Stop, Photograph by Ed Sheeran and Adele’s tear-jerking number one, Someone Like You. Other huge hits you can expect to hear belted out at Hard Rock Cafe are Every Breath, On My Way, and Broken Angel.

The upcoming Boyce Avenue gig at Hard Rock Cafe is the latest in a string of gigs coming to the brilliant live music venue presented by Live Nation. Also still to come, you’ll be able to catch Britain’s Got Talent alum Calum Scott performing live on November 19.

Boyce Avenue live at Hard Rock Cafe, Dubai Festival City, 7pm Sunday October 2, from Dhs299. ticketmaster.ae, livenation.me