Dubai foodies, we hope you are ready for a season brimming with exciting new restaurant openings. After leaving Marina Social Dubai earlier this year, British chef Jason Atherton is now opening three new restaurants on the 43rd, 44th, and 45th floor of Dubai Marina’s Grosvenor House.

The first and main restaurant, City Social Dubai, will showcase the contemporary and innovative cuisine Atherton is renowned for. Next up, Seven Tales, inspired by Japanese culture, will offer a vibrant and playful spot to enjoy innovative cocktails and spirits. The third and final concept will be a fine-dining restaurant serving a luxurious, refined tasting menu.

With more than a dozen restaurants around the world – from New York to the Philippines – Jason Atherton’s portfolio includes two Michelin star restaurants in London. His three new concepts will be a great addition to Grosvenor House’s already impressive dining scene which features Buddha Bar, Toro Toro, Rhodes W1, and Indego by Vineet.

While we don’t yet have an official opening date, we do know that the three restaurants add to an exciting string of upcoming restaurant openings.

In the coming months, Dubai Marina will also see the arrival of new restaurants such as Mott 32, an upscale Chinese restaurant that hails from Hong Kong; and Attiko, the newest homegrown concept from Sunset Hospitality, making its mark on the rooftop of W Dubai – Mina Seyahi.

Grosvenor House – a Luxury Collection Hotel, Al Emreef St, Dubai Marina, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 399 8888. marriott.com