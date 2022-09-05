Our favourite outdoor market is coming back soon…

Get excited alfresco shoppers: Ripe Market is relaunching at its popular Academy Park outdoor location on Saturday October 15. Prepare to shop ’til you drop every Saturday and Sunday at an array of organic eateries plus stalls filled with home décor, jewellery, and much more.

Here’s what we know so far

As if anybody needed an excuse to shop and support local homegrown businesses, the Ripe Market returns outdoors just as the weather begins to wind down and the cooler months approach us.

This year the Academy Park will have loads of fun activities for the whole family to enjoy. This season’s partners include the likes of Just Play UAE and Padel Park Dubai – so there is a little bit of everything for everybody. We are super excited to see what else this season will have to offer.

The Ripe Market is a unique experience that residents of the UAE love. Founded as a way of sourcing seasonal and local products, Ripe was created to bring the freshest and tastiest produce for consumers to enjoy.

There are markets that takes place every winter season and now throughout the year too. Over the summer months, Ripe Market runs indoor events at your favourite community malls for you to browse the products and enjoy. Before the outdoor market returns, you can still enjoy indoor markets at The Springs Souk every Saturday from 10am to 10pm and at Golden Mile Galleria every Saturday from 9am to 7pm. Sunday dates and times vary between Times Square Center, Me’aisem City Centre and Circle Mall.

The Ripe Market, Academy Park, Al Sufouh, 9am to 9pm Sat, 9am to 7pm Sun, from October 15. Tel: (0)4 315 7000. ripeevents.com

Images: supplied