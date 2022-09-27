Sponsored: The most important meal of the day, now available all day long…

They say you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover. We disagree. Not always, but often — going with your gut, and trusting those instinctual first impressions has led us to some pretty tasty meals-out over the years.

Found at the Al Murooj Complex Downtown, Café Beirut is a case in point — right from the moment those doors open before you, it’s clear that this venue is a very obvious kind of beautiful. Grand monochrome mosaic flooring that mirrors the cool black and white 1950s era Beirut photo murals; the glass-domed roof allows a cascade of natural light to flood the neatly appointed interior, further accenting the brickwork open kitchens, stylish booths and lantern chandeliers.

And if you allow this handsome ensemble to inform an assumption that the menu is equally as attractive — you, friends, are in good company.

Café Beirut deals in authentic Lebanese cuisine, modern interpretations refined classic dishes that are themselves built on centuries old recipes. They offer incredible value through promotions such as their business lunch deal, available between midday and 4pm every weekday — you can get a daily dish, a side salad and a soft drink for just Dhs69.

All day, every day

The latest Café Beirut culinary innovation, is the breakfast tray — available from just Dhs68 all day, every day. On it you’ll find labneh, foul, balila, cheese, ham and butter, thyme with oil, shanklish, halawah, and vegetables.

There’s also a deluxe option that includes all the above alongside a mini manakeesh and eggs for Dhs110.

Now that is a breakfast fit for royalty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Café Beirut Dxb قهوة بيروت (@cafebeirutdxb)

Or if you have a more specific craving there’s also an all day a la carte breakfast menu too, featuring headline acts such as the hearty eggs and soujouk, precision grilled halloumi, tasty musabaha, and lush servings of labneh with zaatar.

As for what’s next? That’s another chapter entirely…

Al Murooj Complex Downtown, breakfast available daily 10am to 2am, breakfast trays from Dhs68. Tel: (04) 422 5211, @cafebeirutdxb

Images: Provided