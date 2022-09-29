These wicked nightlife scenes are back…

It’s time once again to welcome some of the best that Dubai’s nightlife has to offer. The opening parties this weekend are set to be kicking October off with a big bang.

Here’s the lowdown on the grand opening parties taking place in Dubai this weekend.

Sky 2.0

This weekend Sky 2.0 Dubai is starting its season with three days of insane opening parties. Starting on Thursday, September 29, they will be opening with a B.I.G (Black is Gold) evening. On Friday, September 30 it’s Boom Box night and then rounding out the weekend on Saturday, October 1, there’s an opening edition of their iconic Signature Saturdays.

Sky 2.0, Dubai Design District, opening weekend Sept 29, 30 and Oct 1, 10pm to 4am. Tel: (0)4 587 6333, skydubai.com, @sky2.0dubai

Luna

This rooftop lounge which brags incredible views of the Burj Khalifa is back. The venue is set to kick off the winter season with a Ginza district-themed evening packed to the brim with delicious food, live entertainment from their resident DJs, saxophonist and LED samurais sent from the future. The party takes place on Friday, September 30.

Luna, Four Seasons Hotel, Gate Village DIFC, Sat Sept 30 from 7pm. Tel: (0)4 506 0300, lunadubai.com, @lunaskybar

Bohemia at Beach by FIVE

At the reopening of Bohemia at Beach by FIVE, expect an extravaganza of groovy indie dance and soulful deep house brought to you by Mahmut Orhan. He will be accompanied by the legendary Burak Yeter. They will be taking to the sand on the Palm Jumeirah from 1pm on Saturday, October 1. Tickets cost Dhs200 for the ladies and Dhs300 for the gents, with three drinks included for both. Tickets are available here.

Bohemia at Beach by FIVE, FIVE Palm, Palm Jumeirah. Sat Oct 1 from 1pm. Tel: (0)4 455 9988, palmjumeriah.com

Surf Club

This iconic beach club’s Vagabond Festiva is back and welcoming a wide variety of sensational artists in the coming month. Kicking off the festival will be jungle-tech genius DJ Amémé gracing the shores of Dubai with his wondrous electronic beats. Sink your toes in the sand, with a drink in hand and enjoy the fun. Every week will welcome different international DJs such as Kaz James, and DJ Yulia Niko.

Sutf Club, West Palm Beach, Palm Jumeriah, Sat Oct 1 from 12pm. Tel: (0)4 589 5444, surfclubdubai.com @surfclubdubai

Soul Beach Dubai

Probably the most-anticipated reopening and kick-off party in Dubai. This weekend the outdoor venue, Soul Beach, will be opening its doors with Ibiza Global Radio and will be bringing some iconic DJs with them. The likes of Themba and Stacey Pullman are just a few of the incredible lineup for their opening party. Tickets are limited but are on sale now, here. The festivities will kick off at midday.

Soul Beach, JA The Resort, Sat Oct 1 from midday to 1am. Tel: (058) 588 4953, @soulbeachdxb

