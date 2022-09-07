He was booked to perform at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena next month…

Justin Bieber has cancelled announced on social media he’s postponing his Justice World Tour, which is likely to affect fans who were looking forward to seeing him in Dubai next month. In a lengthy post on social media, the popstar said that he ‘needs to make his health a priority right now’ and told fans: “I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok but I need time to rest and get better.”

Thanking fans for their support, he finished the post with “I love you all passionately!”

Although the post doesn’t detail how long Justin Bieber will cancel his shows for, it’s likely to affect fans who were booked to see him on October 8 and 9 at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena. As of yet, there’s been no official word from the UAE-based event organisers or from the Coca-Cola Arena about what ticket holders should do. But we’ll be sure to update you when there is.

Earlier this year Justin Bieber took to social media to share that he’d been diagnosed with a rare syndrome called Ramsay-Hunt, which partially paralysed the singer’s face and forced him to cancel several shows on the North American leg of his world tour. This summer, he returned to Europe to get back to performing sell-out concerts for fans, successfully putting on six dates.

However as he began the South American leg of his Justice World Tour with a performance at Rock in Rio last weekend, the Baby hitmaker he said he came off stage and ‘exhaustion overtook me,’ forcing Bieber to make the tough decision to postpone his forthcoming concerts.

Justin Bieber was originally due to perform only one night in Dubai on October 8, but due to overwhelming demand a second date – October 9 – was added.